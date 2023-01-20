Delhi Nursery Admission 1st List 2023 Today - Direct Link to Check

Delhi School Admission 2023: The First Merit List (Selection List) for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 for Open Seats will be published by the schools operating in the National Capital today i.e. Friday January 20, 2023 according to the Delhi School Admission Schedule released earlier.
Parents who have applied for the Nursery admissions for KG or Class 1 can check the Delhi Education Board official website edudel.nic.in to check the latest admission information.
The parents should note that the Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List, also called as admission list or selection list, will be published by the respective schools on notice board as well as in PDF on their websites.
Parents should note as per admission notification, all Delhi schools have been asked to publish waiting list along with the list of selected students. Hence if the names of a student is not in the selected list he/she should wait for his/her turn based on the status in the waiting list.
Around 1.25 lakh seats will be filled in more than 1800 schools for the academic year 2023-24.
Parents should note that like previous year the nursery admission this year too will be held based on “Point System”. The merit list will therefore include the names of the selected students along with the points scored by each of them.
A student will be given his/her score out of 100 points. The respective schools will assign points based on different admission criteria. The candidates meeting most of the criteria to get the highest tally of points will be granted admission.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will publish First Selection List (including waiting list) today i.e. January 20, 2023 and Second List of selected children on February 06, 2023.
"The queries session against the first merit list will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2023 whereas the consultation process against the second merit list will be conducted from February 8 to 14, 2023", Delhi Education Department said.
“Subsequent list of admission if any will be published on March 01, 2023”, DoE said adding the admission process for the academic year 2023-2024 will conclude on March 17, 2023.
Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi started from December 01, 2022 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2023-24 Open Seats through its website edudel.nic.in. The last date of submission of application forms in schools was December 23, 2022.
The DoE meanwhile has also directed all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.
The DoE has also asked all private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants are displayed on their websites.
“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2023-24.
