Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi in New Delhi, to attend Republic Day Parade as Chief Guest

New Delhi: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived in New Delhi for a 3-day visit to India Tuesday. This is el-Sisi's 3rd visit to India since 2014 when he became President of Egypt.
Besides a hectic schedule, the Egyptian President will also attend India’s 74th Republic Day Parade as Chief Guest.
This is for the first time that a President of Egypt has been invited as the Republic Day ceremony's Chief Guest. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.
Sisi had earlier visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India Africa Forum Summit and in September 2016 on a state visit.
India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
Egypt has also been invited as a ‘Guest Country' during India's G20 presidency in 2022-23.
Sisi will have a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, official sources said.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also call on the visiting dignitary who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials.
Sisi will also interact with the Indian business community at a business event during his visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meanwhile extended a warm welcome to the Egyptian President upon his arrival in the national capital Tuesday.
"Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial," Modi tweeted.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.