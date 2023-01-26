Ramadan 2023 likely to start on March 23, Eid al Fitr on April 21

Ramadan 2023 (144 AH): Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting, this year i.e. 1444 AH corresponding to 2023 AD, is likely to commence on Thursday March 23, 2023 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab States.
According to International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the holy month of fasting this year is likely to end on Friday April 21, 2023 when Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries.
On the other hand, Ramadan 2023 will begin and Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries a day later.
Accordingly, Ramadan 2023 in the South Asian countries will start on Friday March 24, 2023 and Eid al Fitr 2023 in these countries will most likely be celebrated on Saturday April 22, 2023.
It however should be carefully noted and kept in mind that the precise start of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations will be confirmed by the Saudi Royal Court, religious authorities and Moon-sighting committees in UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan and the respective countries.
The start of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr celebrations in America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, South Africa, France, Canada, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Nigeria, Sudan and other countries will also be decided by moon sighting committees and religious authorities in these countries.
The likely date to start fasting of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr celebrations around the world however will be a day before or after Thursday March 23 and Friday April 21, 2023 respectively.
If Ramadan begins on March 23 and Eid al Fitr moon is sighted on Thursday April 20 then those living in Saudi Arabia will have a long holiday from April 20 to 23, 2023.
Eid al-Fitr is expected to be marked on the same date in UAE and other Arab countries, with a similar number of public holidays.
Extended Public Holidays are also announced for Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, and South Africa one day off is given to those working in government and private sectors.
It should be once again noted that the final and confirmed dates of Ramadan 2023 and Eid al Fitr will be announced only on 29th of Shaban 1444 AH.
