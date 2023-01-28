Gunman storms Synagogue in Occupied Jerusalem, kills eight

Occupied Jerusalem: At least eight people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting attack targeted at a Synagogue in Occupied Jerusalem on Friday night, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.
Local media identified the gunman as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem.
The shooting incident comes a day after Israeli Occupied Forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin in West Bank, killing nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman.
According to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service, several people were being treated for life-threatening injuries and the gunman had been shot dead.
Israeli media reported that the attack began at a Synagogue before spreading to a street in the neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israeli worshippers had gathered for prayers at the start of the Jewish Sabbath in a synagogue in the Jewish settlement and were leaving when the gunman opened fire.
Police say that officers then shot him dead.
Forensic teams are investigating a white car that appears to have been driven by the gunman.
Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, the Palestinian faction that controls the Gaza Strip, told the Reuters news agency that Friday’s attack was “a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation’s criminal actions”.
Qassam did not claim the shooting. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also praised but did not take responsibility for the attack.
Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank have become an almost daily occurrence over the last year with at least 200 Palestinians — fighters and civilians — killed. Israeli civilians and troops also have been killed in attacks by Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territory.
Shortly after the incident Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the site, as did the controversial far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.
