Unlike Saudi Prince, UAE astronaut won't observe Ramadan fast in space

Abu Dhabi: Unlike Prince Sultan of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will not be observing the Ramadan fast while in space.
Al Neyadi said he is “not obligated to fast during Ramadan” while on his upcoming six-month International Space Station (ISS) mission as he is a traveller.
Sultan Al Neyadi is set to become the first Arab astronaut to spend a duration of six months in space after his scheduled launch on February 26, 2023 to the ISS via the “Falcon 9” rocket manufactured by the “SpaceX” company.
The Holy Month of Fasting this year is likely to begin on March 23, 2023. The final date however will be decided only after the sighting of the New Moon on 29th of Shaban 1444 AH.
It means that Al Neyadi will be in space for the entire month of Ramadan, and also on Eid al Fitr which is likely to be celebrated on April 21, 2023.
In response to a question during a press conference at the Johnson Space Center in the American City of Houston Wednesday Sultan Al Neyadi said:
“In my case, I can be classified as a traveller, and the traveller has the right to interrupt his fast.”
Observing fast during the month of Ramadan is mandatory of every adult Muslim. Islam however permits the travellers or those who are sick to skip and observe fast at some later times.
Sultan Al Neyadi is not the first Muslim to spend Ramadan in space.
Prince Sultan bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was the first Muslim to reach space when the US space shuttle Discovery flew in 1985. He was fasting on the day he was launched into space, which was the last day of Ramzan.
Malaysian astronaut Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor also spent a few days of Ramadan in space in 2007.
Anousheh Ansari, the first astronaut of Iranian descent, was also the first Muslim woman and fourth private explorer to visit space. She had spent eight days in space. Ansari's space journey was not in the month of fasting.
