Musk announces cap on reading posts on Twitter

San Francisco: In another decision that can prove detrimental for social media users, Twitter CEO Elon Musk Saturday decided to cap on reading number of posts on the micro blogging site.
The decision is temporary and has been taken to prevent data scraping and system manipulation, Musk said.
“To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” said the Twitter owner.
According to Musk’s new order, verified accounts have been limited to reading 6,000 posts per day.
He further said that unverified accounts will be able to read 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts just 300 posts a day.
Despite Musk's clarification that the cap is temporary, millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him.
Twitter suffered outage globally preventing thousands of users from accessing the social media platform a number of times in the past few weeks.
According to outage monitor website 'Down Detector', more than 7,000 users reported issues with Twitter.
“Someone wake up Elon and tell him his $44 billion app isn't working!” a Twitter user posted.
"Me coming to twitter to see why it says 'rate limit exceeded' #TwitterDown," another user wrote.
The hashtags #TwitterDown and #RateLimitExceeded were trending on Twitter.
Earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts, as Musk said this drastic action was necessary due to “extreme levels of data scraping”.
“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” Musk posted.
“Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data,” he claimed.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.