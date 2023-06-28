Mira Road: Society bans slaughter of goats on Eid al Adha after brawl

Thane: A minor brawl erupted between groups as a resident brought two goats for the Bakra Eid (Eid al Adha) sacrifice rituals, but were barred by the society management and resulted in police intervention, officials said here on Wednesday.
A couple, Mohsin Khan and his wife Yasmin, brought the two white goats on Tuesday to their flat in the sprawling Jaypee Infra Society at Vinay Nagar in Mira Road town, ostensibly to be offered as sacrifice for the Thursday Eid al-Adha celebrations.
When the neighbours and other members learnt of this, a huge crowd gathered to oppose it on grounds that it was not permitted by the Society rules.
This led to heated arguments and the Khan couple claimed that they were allegedly assaulted and molested by the huge crowd that suddenly converged late Tuesday night.
In protest, some persons owing allegiance to certain Hindu groups sat on the road and started chanting Hanuman Chalisa and raising slogans against the proposed Eid sacrifice.
Hoping to defuse the rising tempers, the Society management promptly issued a notice banning slaughter of the goats, urging all residents to respect the rights of others and appealing to maintain a peaceful environment while calling upon all parties concerned to resolve the issue with discussions.
“If this was against the society laws, then they should have lodged a police complaint against us… But we were roughed up, threatened and virtually molested, and are being subjected to harassment by the huge mobs that came out in the society,” the Khans told mediapersons this afternoon.
Early today, the Mira Road Police reached the scene and booked at least 11 persons in connection with the late-night disturbances, though there was no report of any violence.
Many society members said that as a rule, nobody is permitted to bring or keep the goats at home and the Muslim members desirous of the sacrifice are provided a designated spot for the purpose, but the Khan couple violated the rules.
The videos of the incident and the protests went viral on social media with sharp reactions in favour and against the goat sacrifice issue.
In the past, there have been similar incidents reported from housing complexes in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Aurangabad, Nashik when some Muslim members insisted on the sacrificial rituals but relented after facing opposition from the others, and usually the matters were sorted out amicably with mutual discussions.
