Revealed: Why Rahul Gandhi broke up with his Girlfriend?

[Rahul Gandhi surrounded by supporters in the United States.]
Mumbai: One of the most widely asked questions in the Indian Political Circle is when will Rahul Gandhi marry? Is he in love? Does he have a girlfriend?
These questions take centre stage whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad.
It is however now confirmed by a close family friend that the formed Congress President, and a “former” MP, Rahul Gandhi, who is considered “the most eligible bachelor” indeed had a girlfriend. But, he broke up with her for a reason.
“Rahul Gandhi had a girlfriend but he broke up with her”, Sam Pitroda said in an interview with an Indian YouTuber.
“Rahul Gandhi had a girlfriend but he broke up with her”, Sam Pitroda said in an interview with an Indian YouTuber.
Sam Pitroda, who is considered as the “Godfather of IT Revolution” in India was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s close friend. Pitroda is currently based in the United States and looks after the management of Overseas Congress.
It is also believed that it is Sam Pitroda who plans and executes Rahul Gandhi’s overseas visits, including former Congress president’s recently concluded visit to the United States.
Revealing why Rahul Gandhi broke up with her girlfriend, Pitroda said:
“She was extravagant and used to spend a lot.”
“She was extravagant and used to spend a lot.”
“She will spend a lot of money on small small things that Rahul Gandhi did not like”, Pitroda said.
Pitroda however declined Rahul Gandhi is cheapskate it miser.
“No, he is not miser. Rahul Gandhi is simple and loves simplicity”, Pitroda said responding to a question.
“For Rahul Gandhi, love and affections are more important”, Pitroda said.
“For Rahul Gandhi, love and affections are more important”, Pitroda said.
Speaking about the qualities he would like to see in his life-partner, Rahul had once said:
“I would prefer a life partner who has a mix of qualities of both his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi.”
“I would prefer a life partner who has a mix of qualities of both his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi.”
Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, and had celebrated 53rd birthday last month. He is currently living with his mother Sonia Gandhi who is an Italian.
Rahul Gandhi shifted to his mother’s residence after he was disqualified as member of parliament following his conviction in a bizarre defamation case.
Interestingly, it was Rahul Gandhi, then Vice-President of the Congress, who metaphorically tore away an ordinance the Manmohan Singh-led government had brought to shield politicians convicted in criminal or corruption cases.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.