Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Admission 2023 Begins - Register Here

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Admission Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2023 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2023-24.
Candidates participating in TN NEET UG 2023 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling should note that the Online registration has started from today i.e. Wednesday June 28, 2023.
"Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota and Management Quota for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2023-2024", TN Medical Selection Committee said in a notification released on Tuesday.
"Online application can be downloaded from the websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org", it said.
1. Click here to go to official website: website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on the drop down menu tab marked as "UG Courses".
2. Here, click on the link "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MBBS / BDS DEGREE COURSE 2023-2024 SESSION".
3. Select "Government Quota" or "Management / NRI Quota" as per your choice.
4. Click on "Online Application" and follow the instruction and complete online registration.
Candidates should note that application will be accepted in online mode only.
"Application will not be available either at the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai – 10 or at any Medical / Dental Colleges", TN Medical Selection Committee said.
• Date of Notifiction: June 27, 2023.
• Online registration start date: June 28, 2023
• Last date of registration: July 10, 2023
• Tentative date of declaration of Rank list: Will be announced later.
• Seat allotment: Will be announced later.
• Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms.
• Closure of admission: As per NMC norms.
Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.
Candidates should also note that Rank List (Merit List) and seat allotment result date and schedule will be published later on.
The completed printout of filled-in online application form for Special Category as hard copy (Persons with disability, Ex-servicemen and Sports Quota along with necessary enclosures as mentioned in the concerned Prospectus should reach The Secretary, Selection Committee, No:162, Periyar E.V.R. High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010 on or before 10.07.2023 by 5.00 P.M.
