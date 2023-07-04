CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi, Rabri Devi in Land for Job Scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday filed a charge sheet against Bihar heavyweights Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in "land for job scam".
The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court.
Lalu Prasad Yadav who heads Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is former Chief Minister of Bihar and former Union Minister of Raiways.
Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi too served as Chief Minister of Bihar whereas their son, Tejashwi Yadav, is Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.
The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second in the case. CBI officials said charges have been framed against the "accused" on the basis of "documents and evidence" that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case.
"Besides members of the Yadav clan, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case", the officials said.
The officials said the second charge sheet was filed as the alleged roles of the accused could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.
The land-for-jobs scam involves people allegedly being given employment in the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 - when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister - in return for land parcels being gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family.
The CBI has alleged that during this tenure favourite candidates were appointed in the railways in violation of norms and procedures, without any advertisement or public notice.
The agency claims that substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.
As a quid pro quo, the candidates, either directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly-discounted rates.
The CBI had earlier in March questioned Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi for more than eight hours in the same case.
Tejashwi Yadav had then slammed the BJP government at the centre for "spreading rumours and planting news" and challenged it to release the "seizure list" that contains all the names.
