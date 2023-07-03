Ex-Principal of Saboo Siddik College, wife and son die in Samruddhi Highway car crash

Mumbai: Prof Javed Akhtar, Former Principal of Sabook Siddik Engineering College, Mumbai died in a car accident at Samruddhi Expressway Sunday.
Prof Javed Akhtar (51) was on his way to Mumbai from Nanded along with his wife and son, Arqam, when his car met with the accident near Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district.
All three were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid but doctors declared them dead.
Prof Javed had earlier worked as Incharge Principal of Saboo Siddik Engineering College, and was currently working as Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department of the same college.
His son, Arqam (22), was the final year student of B.E. Civil at Kalsekar College, Panvel.
Prof Javed had planned to reach Mumbai on Sunday after Eid al Adha break so as to make sure Arqam attends lectures on Monday.
While they were rushing to Mumbai, their car collided with a divider at around 11:00 am Sunday. The whole of the front part of the car got damaged after the collision.
Dr Zahir Kazi, Chairman of Anjuman Islam Mumbai that runs Saboo Siddik College, has termed the accident tragic.
“Prof Javed was a hardworking and a committed man. His untimely death is not only tragic but an irreparable loss for the institution”, Qazi said.
Originally hailing from Nanded, Prof Javed was a resident of Dosti Apartment in Mumbra. His elder daughter too is engineer whereas the other daughter is currently in Kerala pursuing Unani medical degree course BUMS.
Prof Javed’s car met with the accident a day after 25 passengers died in their sleep when the luxury bus they were travelling in caught fire after its tyre burst on Samruddhi Super Expressway.
The Samruddhi Expressway has already earned the sobriquet of a 'killer highway' with over 95 deaths and more than 300 accidents on the Nagpur-Nashik stretch currently functioning till May this year.
