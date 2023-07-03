London's Imperial Library will now be called "Abdus Salam Library"

London: Imperial College London has honored the Pakistani Nobel Laureate and Physicist, Professor Abdus Salam, by naming its iconic Central Library after him.
The college said the decision was made following a comprehensive report by the History Group that shed light on the contributions of remarkable individuals.
"We're excited to announce that Imperial Library (@imperiallibrary) will be named the Abdus Salam Library in recognition of Nobel Prize winning Physicist, Professor Abdus Salam", Imperial College London (@imperialcollege) said in a Twitter post on June 30, 2023.
Expressing deep admiration for Professor Salam’s immense impact on both Imperial College London and the field of physics, Professor Hugh Brady President of Imperial College London expressed his appreciation for the esteemed physicist’s achievements.
President Brady believes that it is crucial to celebrate and honor Professor Salam’s legacy more extensively.
He hopes that the newly named Abdus Salam Library will serve as an inspiration for countless individuals in the years to come, encouraging future generations to make their mark in the world of science and beyond.
"I hope the new Abdus Salam Library inspires many more people in the years to come", he said.
Professor Salam, a Nobel Prize winner in Theoretical Physics, had made significant contributions throughout his career.
He joined Imperial in 1957. During his time at Imperial, Prof Salam set up the Theoretical Physics Department with the late Professor Paul T Matthews. He later shared the 1979 Nobel Prize for his contribution to the electroweak unification theory.
Imperial College London’s decision to name the Central Library after Professor Abdus Salam signifies their recognition of his outstanding achievements and the profound impact he has had on the institution and the field of physics.
It is a tribute that aims to inspire and foster the pursuit of knowledge among students, researchers, and the wider academic community.
By celebrating Professor Salam’s legacy, the university aims to ensure that his remarkable contributions to science continue to be recognized and remembered for generations to come.
