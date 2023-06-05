Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2023: Registration Starts, Apply Here

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2023-24: Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2023-24 has started through DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra started on June 01, 2023.
Candidates should note that the last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra has been fixed as June 21, 2023.
DTE Maharashtra has launched a new website for this year's Post SSC Diploma admission. The website looks good, fast and more user friendly as compared to the earlier website.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form ((For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates)) has started on June 01, 2023 and will continue till June 21, 2023", DTE Maharashtra said in Polytechnic Diploma admission notification for the year 2023.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form ((For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates)) has started on June 01, 2023 and will continue till June 21, 2023", DTE Maharashtra said in Polytechnic Diploma admission notification for the year 2023.
Online Registration: June 01 to 21, 2023
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 23, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: June 24 to 27, 2023.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 29, 2023
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
Online Registration: June 01 to 21, 2023
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 23, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: June 24 to 27, 2023.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 29, 2023
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
DTE Maharashtra has started from this year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.
"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.
For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2023-24 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.