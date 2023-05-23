UPSC CSE 2022 Toppers: 30 Muslims in the list of 933 successful candidates

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: A total of 30 Muslims figured in the UPSC Civil Services Merit List 2022 released today, with four of them securing different ranks and positions in the list of top 100.
A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts.
Of the 933, a total of 345 are from General Category, 99 from Economic Weaker Sections, 263 from OBC, 154 from Scheduled Caste, 72 from Scheduled Tribe category, and 30 Muslims.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of Civil Services exams held in September 2022 and Personal Interviews conducted in January/May 2023 today on Tuesday May 23.
Ishita Kishore has bagged the first rank, Garima Lohia got the second rank, Uma Harathi secured the third rank, and the fourth rank went to Smriti Mishra - all four toppers being females.
As many as 04 Muslims have figured in the UPSC Civil Services 2022 List of Top 100. Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Kashmir is among the UPSC Civil Services 2022 List of Top 10. He bagged the 7th rank.
Along with them a total of 30 Muslims have been pronounced successful in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services exams. Four of them are from Haj Committee of India Civil Services Coaching Class.
1. Waseem Ahmad Bhat (Rank 7)
2. Muskan Dagar (Rank 72)
3. Naveed Ahsan Bhat (Rank 84)
4. Asad Zuber (Rank 86)
5. Aamir Khan (Rank 154)
6. Ruhani (Rank 159)
7. Ayasha Fatima (Rank 184)
8. Shaik Habeebulla (Rank 189)
9. Zufishan Haque (Rank 193)
10. Manan Bhat (Rank 231)
11. Aakip Khan (Rank 268)
12. Moin Ahamd (Rank 296)
13. Mohammad Idul Ahmed (Rank 298)
14. Arshad Muhammed (Rank 350)
15. 354 5805780 Rashida Khatoon (Rank 354)
16. Aiman Rizwan (Rank 398)
17, Arshia Chavi Thakur (Rank 406)
18. Mohamed Riswin (Rank 441)
19. Mohd Irfan (Rank 476)
20. Sayed Mohammed Husain (Rank 570)
21. Qazi Ayesha Ibrahim (Rank 586)
22. Muhammed Afzel (Rank 599)
23. Mohammed Yakub (Rank 612)
24. Mohd Shada (Rank 642)
25. Sanya (Rank 699)
26. Taskeen Khan (Rank 736)
27. Mohammed Siddiq Shariff (Rank 745)
28. Akhila B S (Rank 760)
29. Md Burhan Zaman (Rank 768)
30. Fathima Haris (Rank 774)
31. Iram Choudhary (Rank 852)
32. Sherin Shahana T K (Rank 913)
(Disclaimer: The UPSC does not identify candidates by their religion. The above list is compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the Civil Services Final result published by the UPSC. Few names are Muslim sounding but confusing as they are used by people belonging to more than one religion.)
The UPSC conducted Personal Interviews of the Civil Services 2022 aspirants in 03 Phases, with the 3rd and last phase ending on May 18, 2023.
According to the Civil Services Main 2022 result earlier declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), around 2,529 candidates who cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews held in three phases. Among them were 83 Muslims.
Last year a total of 1,823 candidates who had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews. Out of them, 685 were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List. Of them, 21 were Muslims, and this was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade.
On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.
In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.
The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016, 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.
In 2015, 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014.
In 2013, a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.
Similarly in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011, 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.
Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.
In 2009, a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.
