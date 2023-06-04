Maharashtra FYJC 2023: Part 2 Form (Option) filling from June 08

FYJC Part 2 Form Filling Date: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra is set to start from Thursday June 08, 2023 FYJC Part 2 Form (option form) filling for admission to Class 11 in junior colleges of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik.
As per the FYJC Admission Schedule 2023 released by the education department, Part 2 form filling, also called as Option Form filling, will be done from June 8 to 12, 2023.
Students should note that the last date for FYJC 2023 Part 1 Form Filling for Round 1 is also June 12, 2023.
"Preferences filling for CAP Seats i.e. Submission of Option Form Part-2 for CAP REGULAR ROUND-1 can be done from June 8 to 12, 2023", the Maharashtra Education Department said in a notification.
"Students can enrol minimum ONE and maximum TEN Jr. Colleges in the Option Form for CAP Seats", the department said.
"Students should note that they will get allotment as per their preferences given in Part-2 after data processing", it added.
"Students are supposed to Lock their Option Form Part-2 before due deadline i.e. June 12, 2023", it said.
Students can apply online for Quota also simultaneously.
It should also be noted that students who have filled and verified FYJC Part 1 Form can only fill Part 2 Form i.e. choice and option form.
"The students who are filling Part 2 form should lock their choices", the education department said.
As per the Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Schedule 2023, FYJC Merit List 2023 of verified and eligible candidates will be published on June 13, 2023.
"Grievances if any or correction requests can be sent pn or before June 15, 2023. Final General Merit List will be published after 10:00 PM on June 15, 2023", the education department said.
The CAP Round 1 allotment result will be released on June 19, 2023.
"The allotment result of FYJC Regular Round 1 will be declared on June 19, 2023. The students should be able to confirm their admission before June 22, 2023", the department said.
"Vacancy for FYJC Round 2 will be published on June 23, 2023", the department said.
Detailed schedule for FYJC Round 2 will be published in due course.
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 25, 2023 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2023-24.
The students who have so far not filled Part 1 Form, should do it and get it verified before proceeding to fill Part 2 Option Form.
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: May 25, 2023
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: June 15, 2023
Display of PROVISIONAL GENERAL MERIT LIST: June 13, 2023
Display of FYJC Final Merit List: June 15, 2023
FYJC 2023 Round 1 Allotment date: June 19, 2023.
Last date to confirm admission round 1: June 22, 2023.
Display of available seats and vacany for FYJC Round 2: June 23, 2023.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
