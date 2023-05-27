Saudi Haj Ministry issues Customs Declaration guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

[Hajj pilgrims greeted by officials upon their arrival in Madinah.]
Makkah: Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Friday released the customs declaration guidelines for the pilgrims travelling to Makkah for Hajj in the year 2023 (1444AH).
In the five point guidelines, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said those arriving in the Kingdom for Hajj must fill the customs declaration form if the listed cases.
The five cases the ministry has listed are:
1. If a pilgrim is carrying local or foreign currencies worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals.
2. If a pilgrim is carrying Gold Bar or Jewellery worth up to 60,000 Saudi Riyals.
3. If a pilgrim is carrying good in commercial quantities having a value of more than 3,000 Saudi Riyals.
4. If a pilgrim is carrying items that are prohibited from being imported or exported such as antiquities.
5. If a pilgrim is carrying items subject to Excise Tax.
1. If a pilgrim is carrying local or foreign currencies worth more than 60,000 Saudi Riyals.
2. If a pilgrim is carrying Gold Bar or Jewellery worth up to 60,000 Saudi Riyals.
3. If a pilgrim is carrying good in commercial quantities having a value of more than 3,000 Saudi Riyals.
4. If a pilgrim is carrying items that are prohibited from being imported or exported such as antiquities.
5. If a pilgrim is carrying items subject to Excise Tax.
A pilgrim coming under any of the above five categories must fill customs declaration, failing which he or she will be liable for a legal case.
“Be aware that failure to fill the customs declaration exposes you to legal accountability”, the ministry said.
Along with the customs declaration advisory, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has also released General Tips before traveling by plane.
The 5 important traveling tips for the Hajj pilgrims are:
1. Double check your flight date
2. Avoid being late when going to the airport
3. Check your identity papers
4. Mark your luggage before checking it in
5. Prepare your luggage well in advance
1. Double check your flight date
2. Avoid being late when going to the airport
3. Check your identity papers
4. Mark your luggage before checking it in
5. Prepare your luggage well in advance
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has earlier made Hajj application simpler for the pilgrims from Europe, the United States of America, Australia and New Zealand, saying they can apply for Hajj 2023 using the centralised government platform "Nusuk Hajj" through the official portal hajj.nusuk.sa.
The ministry further said that the details of packages will be released later. The Ministry however has not yet released the package details, and the official Haj website Nusuk Hajj is silent on this.
Meanwhile, the pilgrims travelling to Makkah through government and official channels have started arriving the Kingdom. The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan arrived in Madinah on May 21, 2023.
With this, regular influx of pilgrims from around the world is continuing, though Haj pilgrims planning travel through private tour operators are still waiting to embark on their important religious journey.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.