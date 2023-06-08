FYJC Admission 2023 Part 2 Form - Direct Link to Fill

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023 Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State is starting from today i.e. Thursday June 08, 2023 filling of Class 11th Admission Part 2 Form (Choice form and option form) for FYJC 2023 through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The filling of Part 2 Form is simultaneously being started in five cities including Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati from today i.e. Thursday June 08, 2023.
Students who have already filled the Part 1 Form should follow the steps given below to fill the Option Form or Part 2 Form. Students who have not yet filled Part 1 form should first fill it, get it verified and then proceed to fill the Part 2 choice form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur or Amravati
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Click on "Part 2 Form".
5. Enter all relevant field, pay the fees and click on Submit button.
Using Part 2 form, students should enter their college preference, choice and option. Following key points should be kept in mind while filling the Part 2 Form.
1. Preference filling i.e. online submission of Option Form Part-2 for Regular Round is starting from June 08, 2023 for all five cities i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati.
2. Last date to fill FYJC Part 2 Form is June 12, 2023.
3. Students can enroll minimum ONE (01) and maximum TEN (10) Junior Colleges in the Option Form for CAP seats.
4. Choice filling for Quota Seats - Students can apply online for quota seats that also start from today.
5. After filling the Option Form Part 2 do not forget to lock it.
6. Infromation in Part 1 application can be edited but ensure that both the forms Part 1 and Part 2 are locked.
As per the Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Schedule 2023, FYJC Merit List 2023 of verified and eligible candidates will be published on June 13, 2023.
"Grievances if any or correction requests can be sent pn or before June 15, 2023. Final General Merit List will be published after 10:00 PM on June 15, 2023", the education department said in FYJC 2023 schedule.
The FYJC CAP Round 1 allotment result will be released on June 19, 2023.
"The allotment result of FYJC Regular Round 1 will be declared on June 19, 2023. The students should be able to confirm their admission before June 22, 2023", the department said.
"Vacancy for FYJC Round 2 will be published on June 23, 2023", the department said.
Detailed schedule for FYJC Round 2 will be published in due course.
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 25, 2023 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2023-24.
The students who have so far not filled Part 1 Form, should do it and get it verified before proceeding to fill Part 2 Option Form.
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: May 25, 2023
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: June 15, 2023
Display of PROVISIONAL GENERAL MERIT LIST: June 13, 2023
Display of FYJC Final Merit List: June 15, 2023
FYJC 2023 Round 1 Allotment date: June 19, 2023.
Last date to confirm admission round 1: June 22, 2023.
Display of available seats and vacany for FYJC Round 2: June 23, 2023.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
