FYJC Admission 2023: Student registration, Part 1 Form filling from today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra is set to start through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from today i.e. Thursday May 25, 2023 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2023-24.
"FYJC Part 1 form filling by student will start from Thursday May 25, 2023", Maharashtra Education Department said.
The actual student registration window will open at 11:00 am Thursday May 25. Students will be able to do verification two days before Maharashtra SSC result 2023.
Actual registration of students and FYJC Part 1 form filling for Class 11 admission in Maharashtra has started from today i.e. Thursday May 25, 2025. Students should note FYJC Part 1 involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges.
Following steps are involved while student registration i.e. Part 1 form filling.
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
Part 2 form filling and option/choice submission will start after SSC (Class 10) result is declared, as per FYJC 2023 schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Pune, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Register or Sign-in button
4. Enter all the relevant fields including log-in ID and Password
5. Retain and save your ID and Password for future use
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Pune, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Register or Sign-in button
4. Enter all the relevant fields including log-in ID and Password
5. Retain and save your ID and Password for future use
While completing the registration, students should also fill up the required details as per Part 1 Form and given in information brochure.
The state education department has not specifically mentioned the last date of application. It has said students will be able to register online and fill Part 1 Form till the declaration of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 result 2023.
The Maharashtra education department had earlier started Mock Demo Registration from May 20, 2023 to make students familiar with the admission process. The last date of mock registration was May 24, 2023.
Students who had done mock registration should note that they have to register and fill part 1 form afresh as the all registrations done during mock process and the related data have been deleted before the actual registration which has started from today.
"Mock Demo data will be erased before actual registration which will start on May 25, 2023", the department said.
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: May 25, 2023
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: Till declaration of Maharashtra SSC result
Display of available seats and Choice Filling (Option Form Part 2) start date: To be announced later
Display of PROVISIONAL GENERAL MERIT LIST: To be announced later
Display of FYJC Final Merit List: To be announced later
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: May 25, 2023
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: Till declaration of Maharashtra SSC result
Display of available seats and Choice Filling (Option Form Part 2) start date: To be announced later
Display of PROVISIONAL GENERAL MERIT LIST: To be announced later
Display of FYJC Final Merit List: To be announced later
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.