Tipu Sultan Memorial in Dhule removed with the consent of AIMM MLA

Dhule: A memorial built in the name of The Lion of Mysore, The Great Warrior and Renowned Freedom Fighter, Tipu Sultan, was Friday razed to ground by the local civic officials.
The memorial was removed with the consent of local MLA Farooq Shah of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
The memorial of the 18th century Mysore ruler was in news ever since the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supported by a number of right wing Hindu groups alleged that it was “illegally” built by AIMIM Dhule MLA Farooq Shah without fulfilling due official procedures.
The BJP and right wing groups also give ultimatum to the Civic Body to remove the Tipu Sultan Memorial threatening a “massive protest”.
After growing tension and protest by the Hindu right wing organisations, the local authorities Friday night demolished the memorial built on Chalisgaon Road (100 Ft Vadjai Road).
“The memorial has been demolished last night with the consent of the local MLA”, Dhule SP Sanjay Barkund said while talking to the media.
“The MLA agreed to the demolition of Tipu Sultan Memorial to avoid any communal tension in the city”, the SP said.
The police also refuted use of force or involvement of any external elements in the demolition of Tipu memorial in Dhule.
The supporters of AIMIM MLA Farooq Shah however claimed that they with the help of contractors themselves demolished the memorial.
“We demolished the memorial to avoid disturbance. Peace and harmony in the city is our top priority”, they said.
The police meanwhile have appealed the local residents to maintain peace and harmony.
“The situation in the city is peaceful and fully under control”, Dhule SP said.
Attempts to disrupt peace in Dhule on Wednesday was avoided when a temple on Sakri Road of the city was desecrated.
A huge mob gathered outside the temple soon after the reports of desecration demanding action against the perpetrators.
The police however in a swift identified the perpetrators and detained three Hindu youths. One of them was later arrested.
