JoSAA 2023 Registration, Choice Filling Start - Direct Link

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023: JoSAA online registration process and choice filling through the official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions on the basis of JEE Advanced 2023 score has started from today i.e. Monday June 19, 2023.
JoSAA 2023 online registration started today at 10:00 am. The last date for JoSAA 2023 Online Registration and Choice Filling is fixed as June 28, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration and Choice Filling"
3. Enter your JEE (Main) 2023 Application Number, Password and Security Pin
4. Click on Login
5. Proceed with the instructions to complete the Registration Process
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration and Choice Filling"
3. Enter your JEE (Main) 2023 Application Number, Password and Security Pin
4. Click on Login
5. Proceed with the instructions to complete the Registration Process
Candidates should note that there will be a total of six rounds of JOSAA Counselling for admission to 114 institutes for the academic year 2023-24. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 1 Seat Allocation result on June 30, 2023, Round 2 result will be declared on July 06, 2023, Round 3 result on July 12, Round 4 result on July 16, Round 5 result on July 21 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2023 counselling will be published on July 26, as per the JoSAA schedule 2023.
Before the declaration of JOSAA Round 1 allotment result, there will be two rounds of Mock Seat Allocation – result of first mock allocation will be declared on June 25, 2023 and that of second will be out on June 27, 2023.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 19, 2023.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST: June 25, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST: June 27, 2023
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: June 28, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 06, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 12, 2023
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 19, 2023.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST: June 25, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST: June 27, 2023
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: June 28, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 06, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 12, 2023
JoSAA registration has started after JEE Advanced 2023 result is declared by IIT Guwahati Sunday. Key points of the registration process are compiled as under.
Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.
Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.
Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct six rounds that is 1st through 6th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2023.
Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .
Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.
Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.
Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.