TN Paramedical Degree 2023: Registration, Choice Filling Start Today

Tamil Nadu Paramedical (Degree) Counselling 2023: TN Medical Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has started from today i.e. Monday June 19, 2023 Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking through its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net for TN Paramedical (Degree) Counselling for the year 2023-24.
TN Medical Selection Committee had on Sunday June 18, 2023 released the counselling schedule and notification along with prospectus of Paramedical Degre Admission 2023 according to which the counselling process will be done rank wise and merit.
"The selection will be made based on merit and applying the rule of
reservation by the Government of Tamil Nadu", it said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on "Courses" in the Main Menu and Select Paramedical Degree Courses.
3. Click on the appropriate link to register, choice filling, locking and payment.
Candidates should note that a processing fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Only) should be paid through online mode via bank payment portal to participate in the online counselling.
Candidate should also note that the last date of application is June 28, 2023.
Candidates should lock their choices of Colleges and Courses as per the schedule.
"At the time of choice filling, candidates can choose any number of eligible Courses and Colleges and the allotment will be made based on their choices following merit and rule of reservation", TN Health Department said.
TN Health Department and TN Medical Selection Committee will publish the Paramedical Degree Merit List 2023 before the seat allotment.
Date and time to release the Paramedical Degree Merit List and Seat Allotment schedule have not been published yet.
The allotted candidates should download their provisional allotment order and join the course in the allotted Medical College/Institution in person before the date and time specified in the allotment order along with the Originals and copies of the Certificates.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
In another important decision taken by the TN Medical Seelection Committee, candidates who are not comfortable with Online Counselling (single window system) can participate in in-person or physical counselling conducted for TN Paramedical Degree admission.
