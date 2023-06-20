KEAM 2023: Application opens for Medical and Architecture courses

KEAM 2023: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam, along with Medical Entrance NEET UG 2023 and Architecture Entrance NATA 2023, and now seek admission in Architecture (B. Arch), and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2023.
The CEE Kerala in a fresh notification said the students who had registered for KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy can add courses, including MBBS, BDS and BArch, and update their application using the link provided on the official website.
“Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (B. Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2023”, CEE Kerala said in a notification.
"In the case of candidates who have already submitted applications under KEAM 2023 for admission to any of the courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical & Medical Allied courses, facilities hav been made available for addition of the courses such as Architecture or Medical & Allied courses, as applicable", the KEAM notification said.
"For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those who have appeared in NEET-UG 2023 conducted by NTA and for Architecture courses, those who have qualified in NATA conducted by the Council of Architecture will be considered", it added.
"The facility for online submission of fresh applications and addition of course(s) to the already submitted application will be available on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance examinations upto 23.06.2023, 3PM", CEE Kerala said.
1. Click here to go to official website candidate portal: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2023 - New Applications.
2. Click on Registration on left side bar of the home page.
3. Fill the application form, submit it and pay the fees.
KEAM 2023 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharmacy was held on May 17, 2023 at different centres in Kerala, and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
The CEE Kerala declared KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy result and score card on May 31, 2023.
It published KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List on June 19, 2023 simultaneously informing the candidates that KEAM 2023 Engineering Seat Allotment will begin on July 01, 2023.
