KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List Published, Allotment Begins on July 01

KEAM 2023: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Rank List of Engineering stream.
While releasing the KEAM Engineering Rank List, CEE Kerala also said the allotment of seats will start on July 01, 2023.
"The rank list for admission to Engineering Course 2023 is published. The rank details are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in", CEE Kerala said.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2023 result on May 31, 2023. The rank list of students on the other hand has been published on June 19, 2023.
Candidates who appeared for KEAM Pharmacy and KEAM Architecture should note that their rank lists have not yet been released.
Out of 54,079 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination 49,671 candidates have submitted their marks in the second year of the Qualifying Examination to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.
The KEAM Engineering allotment of seats to qualified candidates and admission counselling will start on July 01, 2023.
"The process of allotment for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24 will be commenced on 01.07.2023", it said.
For the preparation of the Engineering Rank list, equal weightage was given to the marks obtained in the Entrance Examination for Engineering (Paper I & Paper II put together) and the grade/marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the Second year of the Qualifying Examination (Plus Two or equivalent), after effecting the standardization procedure as described in Clause 9.7.4 (b)(iii) of the Prospectus for KEAM 2023.
KEAM Engineering rank details is available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.
1. The inclusion of a candidate in the rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the courses unless he/she satisfies all the conditions of eligibility as prescribed in the Prospectus.
2. Candidates will be admitted to the courses only if the academic eligibility conditions as prescribed in the Prospectus under Clause 6.2 are fulfilled at the time of admission.
3.This will be verified by the college authorities concerned, at the time of admission.
KEAM 2023 Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Paper-I: Physics & Chemistry, Paper – II: Mathematics) was conducted on 17th May 2023.
