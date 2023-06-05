Pak Cricketer Rizwan Gifts Holy Quran to Harvard Teacher

Boston: Pakistan batter and wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, gifted Holy Quran to his teacher at Harvard Business School in Boston, United States.
Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam have enrolled in Harvard’s executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports.
The programme was held from May 31 to June 3, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the first cricketers to attend the prestigious institution.
During his brief stay at Harvard, Mohammad Rizwan gifted an English translation of the Holy Quran to one of the female faculty member.
The photo of Rizwan handing over the copy of Qur’an to his teacher is being wildly shared on social media.
“Spreading Islam: Cricketer Muhammad Rizwan gifts English version of the Holy Quran to his teacher at Harvard Business School”, a Twitter user wrote while sharing the photo.
Rizwan is a devout Muslim and is hailed as a humble human being. On Sunday, he had send his sympathies and condolences for the victims of Odisha train accident.
“Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah”, he wrote on Twitter.
“My heart and prayers goes to the people affected by the train accident in India”, he added.
Rizwan’s love for Holy Quran and Islam is not new. Commenting on the desecration of Holy Qur'an in Hague and Stockholm, Rizwan, who had more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter, wrote:
"The Holy Quran is the word of Allah SWT. It is the heart & soul of billions of Muslims around the world. Millions have memorized it by heart, cover to cover. Will you burn them too?
"It's time for the world to stand up against rising Islamophobia."
Rizwan is regularly seen on grounds leading the daily prayers during the matches. Besides, he is also a regular reciter of the Holy Quran. One such photo of him reciting the Holy Quran while on-board a bus had earlier gone viral.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam who is accompanying Rizwan at Harvard is encouraging his classmates to take up cricket as career.
Inspired, a female classmate of Babar’s shared a picture on social media, captioning with, “Finding my next career as a cricket player.”
