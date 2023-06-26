Mina 2023 Live: Labbaik on their lips, Hujjaj on way to The Tent City

Mina 2023 Live: Chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik …. (Here I am, O Allah, here I am), hundreds of thousands of Hujjaj (Hajj Pilgrims) from more than 150 countries started moving to Mina – The Tent City, as the annual pilgrimage, Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444 H), begins on Monday.
Hajj is performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah – the 12th and last month of the Islamic Calendar.
The annual ritual is performed by Muslims from around the world in the memory of Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (May peace and blessings be upon all of them).
Some 2 million Muslims from different parts of the world and Saudi Arabia are in the Holy City of Makkah to perform Hajj 1444 AH (Hajj 2023).
The Muslims who are not in the Holy City of Makkah will celebrate Eid al Adha – on June 28 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab countries, and on June 29 in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and other neighboring countries.
The Hujjaj who had earlier arrived in the Kingdom are now proceeding to Mina marking the start of Hajj 2023. They do so after performing Tawa fe Qudoom i.e. walking or circumambulating around the Holy Kaaba seven times.
They are chanting Talbiyah (Labbaik Allahummah Labbaik) – a devotional prayer uttered by pilgrims during Hajj or Umrah after making the intention to enter into the state of Ihram.
Haj pilgrims will stay in Mina for whole of Monday and the night, before proceeding to Arafat early in the morning, after Fajr Salah, on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, which is also called as Youm e Arafat or Hajj Day, is the key ritual of Hajj. Pilgrims must be present in Arafat on Dhul Hijjah 9 if they want their Haj to be valid.
After spending Monday night in Mina, pilgrims will move to Arafat. In Arafat, they will offer Zohr and Asr prayers – shortened and combined. Meaning, they will offer two rakat each of Zohr and Asr, instead of four.
At Arafat, pilgrims will also listen to Khutbah, Haj Sermon, delivered from Masjid Namirah.
The Arafat Khutbah, Hajj 2023 Sermon, from Masjid Namirah this year will be delivered by Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars.
While Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed has been appointed as Khateeb of Arafa Day 1444 AH, Sheikh (Dr) Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, the Imam and Preacher of the Grand Mosque as his deputy and a backup Imam for Hajj 2023.
The Hajj Khutbah, Hajj Sermon, will be transmitted live with translation in 20 languages.
Pilgrims are required to spend the whole of 9th of Dhul Hijjah in Arafat and must live before sunset. Pilgrims should note that they will not offer Maghrib prayers in Arafat. Instead, they should live Arafat immediately after Sun set, and offer Maghrib and Isha prayers in Muzdalifah.
After spending the night in Muzdalifah, they will again go to Mina for animal sacrifice and stoning of devil at Jamarat Akbar, also known as Jamarah-al-Uqbah.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.