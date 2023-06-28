CSAB NEUT Counselling 2023 begins, Register now

CSAB Counselling 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started Online Registration and Application for candidates of North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) to fill the seats remained vacant after JoSAA 2023 Final Round conducted for admission in IITs, NIITs and other premium institutions running Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.
The CSAB will conduct two rounds of counselling, and conduct Spot Round if seats remain vacant after two rounds of counselling.
According to the CSAB NEUT Counselling Schedule 2023, last date to apply Round 1 Counselling is July 03, 2023.
First Round of Seat Allotment will be published on July 18, 2023, Second Round of Seat Allotment will be on July 31, 2023, and if seats remained vacant, Spot Round will be conducted from August 8 to 14, 2023.
The CSAB 2023 shall conduct CSAB NEUT rounds through its official website csab.nic.in to allocate seats under the scheme mentioned above to candidates of North-Eastern states and Union Territories.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in/csab-neut.
2. Click on "Registration and Choice Filling for Engineering and Architecture" under "Candidate Activity Board" on the home page.
3. Click on New Registration or use your JEE Main Application Number and Password to log-in.
4. Click on the relevant link to complete registration.
Candidates should note that Registration and Choice filling for Engineering and Architecture will be separate from that of Pharmacy.
• Online Registration: June 26 to July 03, 2023
• Verification of documents including domicile and category certificates by NERIST and the DTEs of respective North Eastern States/UTs, response by candidate to query (if required), finalization of registration: June 27 to July 07, 2023
• Choice filling and Option submission: June 27 to July 12, 2023
• First Round of Seat Allotment: July 18, 2023
• Reporting and admission confirmation: June 19 to 24, 2023
• Second Round of Seat Allotment: July 31, 2023
• Spot Round (if any): August 08 to 14, 2023
The details of vacant seats under various reservation categories in various participating institutes will be available after the JoSAA 2023 and just before the start of CSAB-NEUT registration.
The government of India has a scheme of reservation of seats in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses conducted at Degree level Technical institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Universities for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs), which do not have Engineering Colleges or lack facilities for education in specific fields of Technical Education and for certain categories.
