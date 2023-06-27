Arafat 2023 Live: The pilgrims have finished offering Dhuhr and Asr prayers at Arafat. They now need to pray, pray and pray standing on the Plains of Arafat till sun set when they are required to leave for Muzdalifah.
They will offer combined Maghrib and Isha prayers in Muzdalefa, and not in Arafat, as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
01:00 PM (Makkah Time): After delivering Hajj Sermon, Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf led hundreds of thousands of Hajj pilgrims, including women and children, Dhuhr and Asr shortened and combined prayers at Masjid Namirah.
Sheikh Sa'eed Aal Zuhairis called Adhan - Call to Prayers.
12:35 PM (Makkah Time): Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed has started delivering Hajj Sermon. He began the sermon quoting from the Holy Quran the Ayah that talk about equality and unity of Muslim Ummah.
Dr Yusuf also explained in brief details the Hajj steps, and also why it is important to stay in Mina all of Ayyame Tashreeq till 13th of Dhul Hijjah.
11:45 AM (Makkah Time): Hundreds and thousands of Hajj pilgrims from over 150 countries of the world are standing on the Plains of Arafat as key ritual of Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444 AH) began today morning.
Standing on Mount Arafat is compuslory ritual of Hajj.
Mount Arafat is where Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) had delivered his last and final sermon in which he preached on equality, the rights of women, unity and accountability.
Masjid Namirah meanwhile is gearing up for Hajj 2023 Sermon, Hajj Khutbah. The Haj sermon 2023 will be delivered in a short while by Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed.
The Hajj sermon will be followed by Zuhr and Asr shortened prayers. The Adhan for the two players will be called by Sheikh Sa'eed Aal Zuhairis.
The Grand Mosque in Makkah in the meantime is almost empty as pilgrims have moved to Arafat. The situation in the Makkah Haram will remain same tomorrow and till Pilgrims will once again return to Makkah for Tawaf Al Ifadah.
Taking advantage of the situation Makkah women and children throng the Grand Mosque for Tawaf and Prayers.
As the holy city is dominated by women and children on 9th of Dhul HIjjah, the day is called "Yawm Al-Kholeef" (Women's Day) .
Yawm Al Khaleef is derived from the Arabic word for "void" or "empty." As millions of pilgrims head to Mount Arafat on 9th Dhul Hijjah, women and children head to Masjid Al Haram to offer prayers.
06:00 AM (Makkah Time): More than two million Muslims from around the world represnting different ethnicities, culture and colour are marching towards the Plains of Arafat for the key ritual of the annual Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam, exhibiting the most unifying chraceristic of Islam.
Standing on the plains of Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, which is also called as Youm e Arafat or Hajj Day, is the key ritual of Hajj. The pilgrims will be at Arafat for whole of the day Tuesday.
Hajj 2023 is the largest gathering of Muslims from around the world since 2020 when the number of Haj pilgrims was curtailed due to Covid-19.
To avoid over-crowding therefore 40% of the pilgrims have reached Arafat directly without going through Mina.
The pilgrims had spent the previous night in Mina, The Tent City. It was Youm al Tarwiah – the first day of Hajj which coincides with 8th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH – the 12th and last month of the Islamic Calendar.
At Arafat, pilgrims will combine and offer shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers, and will also listen to the Hajj Sermon from Masjid Namirah.
Hajj Sermon, Hajj Khutbah, from Masjid Namirah this year will be delivered by Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars.
While Sheikh (Dr.) Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed has been appointed as Khateeb of Arafa Day 1444 AH, Sheikh (Dr) Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, the Imam and Preacher of the Grand Mosque as his deputy and a backup Imam for Hajj 2023.
The Hajj Khutbah, Hajj Sermon, will be transmitted live with translation in 20 languages.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Sa'eed Aal Zuhairis appointed as the Muadhin of Dhuhr and Asr at Masid Namira on the day of Arafah.
The pilgrims will remain on the Plains of Arafat till sunset Tuesday June 27, 2023. After the sun set, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghreb and Isha prayers combined.
After spending the night at Muzdailfah, pilgrims will in the morning on Wednesday 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH proceed to Mina again - this time for stoning of devil at Jamarat Akbar, also known as Jamarah-al-Uqbah and to sacrifice animals. The 10th of Dhul Hijjah also marks Eid al Adha.
After sacrificing animals, pilgrims will go to Makkah and perform Tawaf al Ifadah - circulate the Kaaba seven times, and then Sa’y between hills of Safa and Marwa. They will then drink from Zam-zam well and return to Mina.
They will remain in Mina for the next 2 or 3 days, perform stoning of devil again and then return to Masjis Haram in Makkah for Farewell Tawaf. This makes the end of Hajj.
The Muslims around the world who are not performing Hajj will fast on Youm e Arafah i.e. 9th of Dhul Hijjah - the Day of ‘Arafah and the Ultimate Day of Mercy. There are established traditions of Hadith that explains the significance of fasting in the fisrt 9 days of Dhul Hijjah. However those who could not fast in the first 8 days of the Holy Month, should fast on the 9th. According to Hadith in Sahih Muslim:
"When the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) was asked about the fast of the Day of 'Arafah, he said:
"It wipes away the (sins) of the past year and upcoming year."
Earlier on Monday, the pilgrims camped in Mina - The Tent City, that despite sizzling at 45 degrees reverberated with Talbiyah - Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am).
Images, photos and videos shared by Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and other sources from Mina showed pilgrims, helped by security personnel, pouring cold water over their heads to combat heat and get some relief.
In a novel first, the Saudi Administration has also coated the roads with special chemicals that reduce temperature.
