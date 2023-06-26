Another Muslim man lynched in Nashik

Nashik: Barely ten days after a Muslim man was lynched, another man from the same religious group was beaten to death by Hindutva extremists in Nashik – some 200 kms from Maharashtra capital Mumbai.
The man who is identified as Affan Abdul Majeed Ansari, 32-year-old hailing from Kurla, was on his way to Mumbai with his friend Nasir Ghulam Hussain Qureshi when they were attacked by “cow vigilantes”.
The Hindutva cow vigilantes suspected that the duo were carrying beef in their car.
Affan and Nasir both were rushed to a nearby hospital where the former succumbed to his injuries.
“We have registered a case of murder and rioting”, Sub Inspector Sunil Bhamre said.
“We have detained ten people so far in the case”, he added.“Further investigation is on”, he said.
Affan’s brutal murder came barely two weeks after Lukman Ansari, 25-year-old Muslim youth who hailed from Padgha in Thane district, was lynched by Hindu cow vigilantes on suspicion of cattle smuggling.
The cow vigilantes had dumped Ansari's body in a 150-metre deep gorge in the Ghatandevi area of Nashik.
