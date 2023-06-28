Hajj 2023 Live: In Two White Sheets, 1,845,045 Muslims In Mina For 3rd Day’s Rituals

Hajj Live 2023: Wearing just two white sheets, as many as 1,845,045 pilgrims from around the world who made their way from Muzdalifah to Mina after the day-long supplication in Arafat Tuesday are now at Jamrat al Aqaba for Pelting of stone to devil on Youmun Nahr - the first Day of Eid al Adha Wednesday 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH corresponding to June 28, 2023.
Of the total 1,845,045 Hujjaj who are performing Hajj this year,1,660,915 from abroad and 184,130 domestic pilgrims, according to National Statistics Authority.
On the 3rd day of Hajj 2023, the pilgrims will first perform stoning of devil ritual, then sacrifice animals, clean shave their head and proceed to Makkah for Tawaf e Ifadah, also called as Tawaf e Ziyarah.
The female pilgrims will just cut a small part of their hair unlike their male counterparts who are required to clean shave their heads.
Stoning Devil and Animal Sacrifice are rituals held during Hajj to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael. Watch video:
Hujjaj are performing the stoning ritual at the Jamarat Complex! pic.twitter.com/SoMcZHAJ3t— The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) June 28, 2023
Muslims in Saudi Arabia who are not performing Hajj, in the meantime are celebrating Eid al Adha. Eid al Adha prayers were performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and The Prophet’s Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah today morning.
Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary led the Eid al Adha 2023 prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah today morning.
Eid al Adha prayers were also held in different Masajid, mosques, and Eid Prayer Grounds in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Morocco, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and other countries in the Middle East.
1. Hujjaj will leave Muzdalifa and proceed to Jamarat in Mina to stone the devil.
2. Salat Al Eid will be led around 6 AM in the Haramain Sharifain.
3. Hujjaj will then proceed to Masjid Al Haram to perform Tawaaf Al Ifaadah.
Tawaaf Al Ifaadah or Tawaf e Ziarah is one of the rituals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. After Tawaf e Ziyarat, pilgrims will again move back to Mina and stay there for the next two or three days.
Tawaf e Ziarah can be performed before or after sacrificing animals.
The Pilgrims arrived in Mina to perform 3rd day's ritual of Hajj after offering Fajr prayers in Muzdalifah. They were in supplication for the entire night.
Hajj is a reminder that we are all equal in the eyes of Allah, regardless of our race, nationality, language, rich or poor, everyone has to stay in Muzdalifah without shelter.
