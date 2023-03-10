Bihar 10th Result 2023: When, Where and How to Check

Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Class 10 (Class X Matric Secondary School) 2023 exam result on its official website biharboardonline.com in the next few days.
Though the BSEB has not officially confirmed the exact date and time of 10th result declaration, the board sources said it result the secondary exam 2023 result by the end of this month.
"Bihar board 10th result could be declared by the ened of March 2023", the sources said.
The board had earlier released the answer key of the 2023 board exams on its official website biharboardonline.com.
While releasing the Matric exam answer key, the board had also asked the students to raise objections if any.
The last date to raise objections to Bihar Class 10 exam was fixed as Friday Mach 10, 2023. Accordningly, the board will close today the objection window which is currently available on its website.
The students who still want to raise objections on the 10th exam asnwer keys can do so by today evening.
The Bihar board is probably the only board in India which releases the answer keys of the board exams.
BSEB has also been the first to declare the state board exam results.
The board will declare the 10th exam result after assessing the objections raised by the students.
Though the board has not confirmed the result date, it will declare it any time after March 10 - the last date to raise objections on the 10th answer keys.
Once released, the Bihar board 10th result will be available on the board's website "biharboardonline.com". The result will also be available on SMS and app.
Along with the result, the board will also publish list of state and district toppers.
As per the Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet, the exams for Theory Papers were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. The Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary) were held in January.
In 2022, the Bihar board had declared the 10th exam result on March 31. The board had registered an overall pass percentage of 79.88 in the 10th exams held in 2022.
