Hajj 2023 : Last Date of Application Extended

Hajj 2023: The Haj Committee of India Monday extended the last date to apply for Hajj 2023, it said in an official notification published on its website.
The Haj Committee of India had earlier fixed the last date of Hajj application as March 10, 2023.
It has however extended it till March 20, 2023, as per the latest Hajj update.
"In view of the representations received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application Forms by the intending pilgrims is extended up to March 20, 2023", the Haj Committee of India said in the official notification released Monday
"Consequently, applicants possessing of machine readable valid Indian International passports issued on or before March 15, 2023 and valid up to February 03, 2024 will be eligible to apply for Haj - 2023", the Haj Committee said.
The Haj Committee of India had started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from February 10, 2023 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2023 (Haj 1444 AH).
The candidates who have so far not applied for Hajj 2023 can do so following the steps given as under.
1. Click here to apply for Hajj 2023: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Click on Apply Now button on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District.
4. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.
6. Click on the green button "Submit Details".
Please note all field marked as * are compulsory.
The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) had earlier also released Haj policy 2023, listing the 25 embarkation points and giving details of other Hajj related information.
As per the Hajj flight schedule released by Haj Committee of India, the first flight from India (outbound flight) will be on May 21, 2023 and the last Haj flight will be on June 22, 2023.
The first return Hajj flight will be on July 03, 2023 and last inbound flight will be on August 02, 2023.
Detailed Hajj flight schedule (embarkation point wise) will be published soon.
As per the Hajj 2023 Action Plan, all state Haj committees should conduct Hajj qurrah or draw of lots also known as lottery system before March 30, 2023.
The Haj Policy also explains in details the process of Qurrah (Draw of lots), Government Quota and General Wait List, rules of cancellation and refund, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and also selection of air carrier.
“MoMA in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation must ensure that selection of Airlines for Haj Operations is done through a transparent process as per GFR”, the Haj Committee said.
Among other things, the Haj Policy said there will be a total 25 Hajj Embarkations Points namely: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Ranchi, Gaya, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Mangalore, Goa, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kannur, Vijayawada, Agartala and Calicut.
