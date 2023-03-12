Bihar 12th Result 2023: BSEB fails to break own record, but still ahead

BSEB Bihar 12th Inter Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna has failed to break its last year’s record in declaring 12th Inter Art, Science and Commerce results but is still ahead of other boards.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been ahead of other state and central boards (CBSE and ICSE including) in conducting 12th Intermediate exams and declaring their results.
In 2021, the BSEB had declared 12th Inter board exam result in a record 40 days. A year later in 2022, the board surprised everyone by declaring the Intermediate results in just 19 days.
This year too, the BSEB conducted 12th board exams 2023 from February 01 to 11 before all other boards.
Against this backdrop, students were anxious to know if the Bihar board will break its own record and declare the result in less than 19 days.
The board however has so far neither declared the result nor confirmed the exact date and time.
However, all indications from the Patna board showed that it can still declare the result in a couple of days meaning in less than 30 days.
Board sources talking to ummid.com said assessment of answer sheets has been completed and even the Inter Merit List 2023 containing the names of 12th board toppers are also ready.
“After completion of assessment and preparation of Merit List, the board is now verifying the toppers details”, the board sources said.
The Bihar board has started a unique initiative of verifying the toppers since the last few years after it faced embarrassing situation because some toppers failed to answer basic questions.
Though the board has not officially confirmed any exact date and time, sources said the result of Higher Secondary Exams could be declared in the next couple of days – most probably on March 16, 2023.
“If all goes well the 12th inter result could be declared by March 16, 2023”, a board source said.
The board official further said even if the result announcement is delayed, it will be just 1 or 2 days here and there.
This means that Bihar 12th result 2023 could be declared before March 20, 2023 in another record time.
Once declared, BSEB Bihar 12th result will be available for download on the board’s official website “biharboardonline.com”.
The result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.
Along with the result, the board will also publish the 12th Merit List 2023 which will contain the names of Intermediate board exam toppers finalised after verification.
In 2022, the Bihar board had declared the 12th exam result on March 16. The board had declared 12th Inter result in 2022 in just 19 days after the exams.
Meanwhile, the BSEB 10th result can also be declared within in the next few weeks - most probably by the end of this month.
