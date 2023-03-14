Nanje Gowda, Uri Gowda fictitious characters created by BJP: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Congress Karnataka Unit President D.K. Shivakumar Tuesday said there is no evidence to prove the existence of Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda, and the Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood should be arrested for allowing erection of an entrance in their name.
As per the established historical fact, Tipu Sultan died a heroic death while fighting with the British forces.
And, former Indian President Ram Kovind had specially mentioned this while addressing the Special Assembly Session of the Karnataka Assemby in 2017. (Read complete details here)
The BJP and right wing Hindutva extremists however created two fictitious characters - Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda, claiming they had killed Tipu Sultan.
"During the visit of PM Modi to Karnataka to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Praveen Sood allowed distortion of history by allowing an entrance to be named after Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda. A case should be lodged against him and he should be arrested," Shivakumar said.
"This DGP is useless. He had heeded the demands of the government. Immediately, a case should be registered against him. The Election Commission should transfer him to a different place. He was there in the post for three years. Why is he still there?" he asked.
Addressing reporters before attending the Convention of Tigala community members, Shivakumar stated he thought the DGP was impartial and a good man.
"But he is working as a stooge of the BJP party. How can he allow such an entrance?" he said.
"BJP is always trying to distort history from the beginning. They have not spared Kuvempu, Basavanna, Narayana Guru, Ambedkar, Balagangadhanatha swamiji and Shivakumar swamiji", he said.
"Now, they have taken up the names of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. Where is their history? Their names have been created and BJP is hatching a conspiracy to betray the Vokkaliga community," he added.
"Their (Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda) names have been created and the Vokkaliga community has been insulted. I don't want to discuss now about Srirangapatna and Sringeri, where there is a different history," he said, accusing the BJP of "sowing seeds of poison between communities before election".
"Who asked them to erect the entrance gate in the name of Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda? Are there any documents to prove their existence?" he asked.
"If the Congress takes up an agitation, they will lodge 25 cases against us. Why isn't the case lodged against those who erected the entrance in their name? Let our government come to power. The legal action will be initiated against whoever worked as the puppets in the hands of BJP in the legal framework," he warned.
