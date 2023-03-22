Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 Live Updates: : The moon sighting committees in India will sit after sunset today i.e. Tuesday March 22, 2023 to decide the first day of Ramadan - the holy month of fasting.
Similar meetings will also be held in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and some other South Asian countries soon after Salat al Maghrib today.
10:00 am (Indian Standard Time): The Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have issued advisory to Muslims in the three countries to spot the crescent, Ramadan Moon or Ramzan Chand, Wednesday 29th Shaban 1444 H, corresponding to March 22, 2023 in the South Asian countries.
In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sril Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries the Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat e Hilal Committee), and religious authorities have made special arrangements in Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Ramadan 2023.
The moon sighting committees will hold special session today after Maghrib prayers and analyse reports of moon sighting, if any. The official announcement about the first day of Ramadan will be made soon after the sunset today.
Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Bahrain and other Middle East states on the other have already announced to start the Holy Month from Thursday March 23, 2023.
This followed after a formal announcement regarding the start of Ramadan was made by the Saudi Royal Court and religious authorities in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and other countries Tuesday.
Oman on the other hand has announced to decide today the exact date to commence the month of Ramadan 1444 AH.
The sighting of new moon on 29th of the prevailing month is established tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
If the moon is sighted on 29th, the new month starts the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the on-going month and the next day is counted as the first day of the new month.
Hence, Thursday March 23, 2023 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries, if the new moon is sighted today.
If the new moon is not spotted today, then Friday March 24, 2023 will be the first day of Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries.
The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC and National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) Canada have announced start of Ramadan from Thursday March 23, 2023.
"This is as per the Fiqh Council of North America which utilizes the criteria of the European Council of Fatwa and Research (ECFR)", MAC said.
"This is as per the Fiqh Council of North America which utilizes the criteria of the European Council of Fatwa and Research (ECFR)", MAC said.
In UK, Wifaqul Ulama had appealed to Muslims in London and other parts of the United Kingdom to sight the Ramadan moon on Wednesday 29th of Shaban 1444 AH corresponding to March 22, 2023.
Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore has also appealed Muslims to spot the Ramadan Moon on Wednesday March 22, 2023. Fasting will begin also in Malaysia and Indonesia, two of Asia's largest Muslim countries, on Thursday Marcj 23, 2023.
The Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA) decided start of Ramadan based on astronomical calculation. Accordingly, the council has announced start of Ramadan from Thursday March 23, 2023.
"The first day of Ramadan 1444 is on Thursday, March 23, 2023, insha’Allah. Tarawih prayer will start on Wednesday night. Eidul-Fitr 1444 AH, the first day of Shawwal is on Friday, April 21, 2023, insha’Allah", FCNA said in a statement.
Ramadan Moon confirmation in France, Germany, New Zealand, South Africa will also be made today.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.