[Dr Zakir Naik at OCEC Muscat delivering a lecture titled 'The Holy Quran is a Global Necessity']
Muscat: Hundreds of people thronged Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat to listen Dr Zakir Naik’s Ramadan Series Lectures Thursday – first day of the Holy Month of Fasting.
Dr. Zakir Naik arrived in Muscat on Wednesday March 22, 2023. This is the first visit of Dr Zakir Naik to Sultanate of Oman. He is visiting the Sultanate as State Guest.
Dr Zakir Naik has been invited to Oman for a lecture series by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, (MERA), a government department, according to a report in the Times of Oman.
''The Ministry represented by the Department of Introducing Islam and Cultural Exchange in the Iftaa office is organising a lecture by the preacher Dr. Zakir Naik”, a statement issued by the ministry said.
Dr Zakir Naik meanwhile in a video message posted on social media thanked the Sultanate of Oman for “the rousing welcome” he has been accorded.
“I would like to thank the government of the Sultanate of Oman for giving me a warm welcome and for giving me the protocol. May Allah reward them for arranging this program”, Dr. Zakir Naik said after landing in Oman.
Dr. Zakir Naik is scheduled to deliver two lectures in Muscat. He delivered the first lecture on Thursday at OCEC. The lecture was titled 'The Holy Quran is a Global Necessity'.
Dr Zakir Naik will deliver second lecture on Saturday March 25, 2023 in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University. The lecture is titled “Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] A Kindness to Humankind”.
In Oman, Dr Zakir Naik is accompanied by his brother, Mohammad Naik and son Farik Zakir Naik, local media reported.
[Zakir Naik, his son Farik, during a meeting with Grand Mufti, Sultanate of Oman, Shaikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al Khalili. (Image: Twitter)]
Upon his arrival in Muscat, Dr Zakir Naik besides other local dignitaries also called on Shaikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al Khalili, Grand Mufti, Sultanate of Oman.
Dr Zakir Naik is a renowned Islamic Preachers, and is hugely popular worldwide. India has lodged a number of complaints related to money laundering. Dr Zakir Naik denies the charges against him baseless.
Nonetheless, because of the cases filed against him, Dr Zakir Naik is currently residing in Malaysia from where he continues his Dawah work.
Dr Zakir Naik was in November 2022 invited by Qatar government to deliver a series of lectures arranged on the side-lines of 2022 FIFA World Cup.
