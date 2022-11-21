Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Qatar to preach FIFA World Cup fans

FIFA World Cup 2022: Renowned Islamic Preacher Dr Zakir Naik early in the morning Sunday arrived in Qatar – hours before the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022.
Dr Zakir Naik has been invited by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
“Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament,” Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
During his stay in Qatar, Dr Zakir will give lectures on Islam and comparative religion studies in front of FIFA World Cup fans.
Qatar has made special arrangement for Dr Zakir Naik’s lectures to be held every day on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup Matches.
FIFA World Cup began with a mega opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium
Sunday. Besides others, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman attended the football world cup 2022 inaugural.
[Zakir Naik with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.]
Among other events including fireworks, the key highlight of the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Sunday was the performance of Jung Kook of BTS.
Before that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani delivered his opening remarks that began with Bismillah hir Rahman nir Raheem - In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful.
Sheikh Tamim’s speech was greeted with frequent and loud applause.
More than 1 million people ae expected to visit Qatar for the world cup to be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022.
Qatar invited Dr. Zakir Naik to attend opening ceremony of FIFA world cup.MashaAllah!! Excellent news This is the beauty of islam.Alhamdulillah.#Qatar2022 #WorldCup #Islam pic.twitter.com/Y1KluLMrZz
Besides making all efforts for the grand success of the Football World Cup 2022, Qatar is also using the event to showcase human values as professed in Islam.
Considering the Islamic principals, FIFA and the organising committee for World Cup 2022 have also decided to ban sale of beer and alcohol in and around the seven match venues.
The local officials have installed giant hoardings at the entrance of stadiums and also on roads leading to them that have been written with Ahadiths of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
Meanwhile, videos posted on social media showed four football fans have converted to Islam following Dr Zakir Naik’s lecture delivered on the opening day of Football World Cup 2022.
[Jung Kook of BTS performing at Qatar World Cup opening ceremony Sunday]
Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Sunday.
From the first moments Qatar made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign and became the first hosts country to lose their opening game.
Coach Felix Sanchez-led team went into the first-half break two goals down as Enner Valencia netted first from the penalty spot and then with a header to put Ecuador in complete control.
There was to be no miraculous comeback at the Al Bayt Stadium, nor was there any sign of remarkable football by the hosts. Qatar's hopes of making it out of Group A now rely on them getting results against Senegal and the Netherlands.
Qatar's debut began in inauspicious fashion, as Ecuador had the ball in their net inside three minutes.
