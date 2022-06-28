63.32% pass in TS Inter 1st, 67.16% clear TS Inter 2nd - Full Details

TS Inter 12th Topper List 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Tuesday June 28, 2022 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2022 examinations.
TS Inter Results 2022 were released by the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at 11:00 am in a press conference held at the Nampally office of the Telangana Intermediate Board.
According to the TSBIE result data released today, the board registered overall pass percentage of 63.32% in Inter 1st and 67.16% in Inter 2nd year.
Girl students have outshined the boys in Inter 1st and 2nd both exams.
According to the result data, the pass percentage of boys in TS Inter 1st year is 54.25% whereas that of girl students is 72.33%.
The pass percentage of boys in TS Inter 2nd year is 59.21% whereas that of girl students is 75.28%.
A total of 1,93,923 students obtained A grade in the TS intermediate 1st 2022 exam.
On the other hand, a total of 1,59,422 students obtained A grade, and 82,481 students passed with B Grade in the TS intermediate 1st 2022 exam.
The Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 are declared today for both General as well as Vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd year students.
The board has not released toppers details and merit list. The board however released the details of district toppers.
Medchal district has emerged as state topper with the highest pass percentage of 78%.
Komram Bheem stood second with a pass percentage of 77%
The students who have failed in the regular and routine exams can appear in Suppelementary Exam.
"TS Inter Supplementary Exam will be held on August 1. The students can apply from June 30 onwards", the board said.
TS Inter result 2022 can also be checked on www.results.cgg.gov.in and www.examresults.ts.nic.in besides tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
About 9 lakh students from different districts of Telangana had written these exams in the month of May. Of them 4.64 lakh appeared in the first year and 4.39 in the Inter second year.
Telangana had recorded 69.80% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. In Inter 2nd year, a total of 65% pass percentage was recorded.
A total of 4,55,789 students passed in TS Inter 1 year 2018 exam with a pass percentage of 62.35%.
In TS Inter 2 Year Results 2018 exam, a total of 4,29,398 candidates ppeared in the examinations and the overall pass percentage was 67.25%.
TS board exams in 2020 and 2021 were disturbed by Covid-19 Pandemic.
