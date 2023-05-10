Telangana SSC Results 2023 - Direct Link to Check

Telangana SSC Result 2023: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in the result of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2023 today i.e. Wednesday May 10, 2023, Directorate of Government Examinations said.
Telangana SSC Result 2023 has been declared today at 12:00 noon at a press conference presided over by the state education minister.
• As per the result data, the pass percentage for boys is 84.68% and for girls, it is 88.53%. The overall pass percentage is 86%.
• Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage at 99%, followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 98.7%. Vikarabad district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.4%.
• According to the TS SSC 2023 results, girls have outperformed boys by securing a 3.85% higher percentage of passes. The overall pass percentage stands at 86%, with 88.53% of girls and 84.68% of boys clearing the exam.
• As many as 2793 schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage. However, 25 schools have recorded a zero pass percentage.
• As per the result data, the pass percentage for boys is 84.68% and for girls, it is 88.53%. The overall pass percentage is 86%.
• Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage at 99%, followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 98.7%. Vikarabad district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.4%.
• According to the TS SSC 2023 results, girls have outperformed boys by securing a 3.85% higher percentage of passes. The overall pass percentage stands at 86%, with 88.53% of girls and 84.68% of boys clearing the exam.
• As many as 2793 schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage. However, 25 schools have recorded a zero pass percentage.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on "Results of SSC Public Examinations 2023".
3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the box.
4. Click on submit/login button.
5. Take a printout and save the result for future reference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on "Results of SSC Public Examinations 2023".
3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the box.
4. Click on submit/login button.
5. Take a printout and save the result for future reference.
Besides official website bse.telangana.gov.in, BSE Telangana SSC result 2023 is also available on bseresults.telangana.gov.in and other websites of Manabadi.
TS Class 10 SSC regular results are also available on mobile phone through SMS. To get the result via SMS type TG10<Rollno> and send to 5676750 e.g. TG10 1501100013 send to 5676750.
Telangana board will also release school and district wise results though it is unlikely to publish Merit List and Toppers Details.
TSBSE conducted the SSC examination (Class 9+ or Class X) 2023 from April 03 to April 13, 2023 in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm. A total of 4.90 lakh students appeared for the Telangana SSC exams in the state.
Telangana board had declared TS 2023 Inter 1st and 2nd year results on May 09, 2023.
Telangana had recorded an overall pass percentage of 90% in 2022 TS SSC exam.
In 2021 and 2020, Telangana SSC results were declared on the basis of internal assessment as the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus.
In 2019, Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 92.43% in 2019 TS SSC exam - an improvement of about 09% as compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 83.78%.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.