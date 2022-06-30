TS SSC Result 2022 Out; 3,007 Schools Shine With 100% Result

TS 10th Topper List 2022: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared on its official website bsetelangana.org the result of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2022 today i.e. Thursday June 30, 2022.
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the TS SSC result 2022 at 11:30 am today in a press conference.
According to Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 90% in 2022 TS SSC exam.
"Out of the tital 5,03,570 students who appeared for TS 10th exam this year, 4,53,201 passed registering a pass percentage of around 90%", the minister said.
The result this year is a drop of about 2.43% as compared to 2021 when the pass percentage was 92.43%. The pass percentage of girls is 92.45 per cent while boys are at 87.61 per cent.
In terms of districts, Siddipet District secured highest percentage of passes i.e., 97.85% and Hyderabad district secured lowest percentage i.e., 79.63% in the state.
Nirmal bagged the second position followed by Ranga Reddy.
As many as 3,007 schools from different districts of the state have scored 100% pass percentage. This is a huge drop as compared to 2019 when 4,374 schools had registered 100% result.
A total of 15 schools scored zero. This is an improvement if compared with 2019 when 25 schools recorded 0% result.
TS board will conduct 10th Supplementary Exams for the students who failed in the regular exams.
"The Telangana Board will conduct the supplementary exams on August 1 for the students who could not clear their Class 10 exam successfully", the minister said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on "Results of SSC Public Examinations 2022".
3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the box.
4. Click on submit/login button.
5. Take a printout and save the result for future reference.
Besides official website bse.telangana.gov.in, BSE Telangana SSC result 2022 is also available on bseresults.telangana.gov.in and other websites of Manabadi.
TS Class 10 SSC regular results are also available on mobile phone through SMS. To get your results on SMS type TG10<Rollno> and send to 5676750 e.g. TG10 1501100013 send to 5676750.
TSBSE conducted the SSC examination (Class 9+ or Class X) 2022 from May 26, 2022 to June 1, 2022 in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm.
Telangana board had declared TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results on June 28, 2022.
In 2021 and 2020, Telangana SSC results were declared on the basis of internal assessment as the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus.
In 2019, Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 92.43% in 2019 TS SSC exam - an improvement of about 09% as compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 83.78%.
