West Bengal 10th Madhyamik (2023) result on May 19

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is set to declare Class 10 Madhyamik result on next Friday May 19, 2023, State Education Minister Bratya Bose confirmed.
WB Madhyamik 10th result will be declared at 10:00 am on May 19, 2023.
"The WBBSE will release Class 10 Madhyamik result 2023 in a press conference held at 10 am on Friday, May 19, 2023", State Education Minister Bratya Bose wrote on Twitter.
Once released the WB 10th result will be able to check their scorecard at the official website "wbbse.wb.gov.in" through candidate login.
The board will also release Merit List containing the name and score of toppers.
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was started on February 23 and ended on March 04, 2023. Close to 7 lakh students from different districts of West Bengal had appeared for the secondary exam.
The date of birth and registration number of the candidate will have to be typed to access the score sheet.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 10th exam last year on June 03, 2022. The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.
