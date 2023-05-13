Karnataka Election Result 2023: Kumaraswamy wins but son Nikhil loses

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result Live Update: In a shock to former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's family, his grandson and JD-S candidated Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost the Ramnagar seat to Congress candidate H.A. Iqbal Hussain.
Hussain polled 72,898 votes and Kumaraswamy secured 61,692 votes. BJP candidate Gautham Gowda managed to get only 10,870 votes. This is the second defeat for Kumaraswamy. His mother Anita Kumaraswamy represented the seat earlier.
H.D. Kumaraswamy won against the BJP's C.P. Yogeshwar in Channapatna.
11:00 am: In a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, six of its ministers were trailing as counting of votes was underway on Saturday.
Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar took a clear lead of 15,098 votes at the end of third round against state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has taken a lead of 1,224 votes at the end of second round of counting in Varuna seat against Minister for Housing V. Somanna.
Somanna, who is also contesting in the Chamarajanagar seat, was trailing there by 9,000 votes against Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty.
Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda was trailing by 3,324 votes in the second round against JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju.
The Minister for PWD, C.C. Patil was trailing and Congress candidate B.R. Yavagal was leading by 544 votes in the Navalgund seat.
Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil is trailing behind Congress candidate U.B. Banakar in the Hirekerur constituency.
Dr. K. Sudhakar, the Minister for Health was also trailing in the Chikkaballapur Assembly seat and Congress candidate Pradeep Eshwar was leading by 1,400 votes.
10:30 am: The Congress party has widened its lead to over 117 seats in Karnataka assembly elections while BJP, which was hoping to retain the power, was trailing with 76 seats.
The Congress was leading in regions considered as BJP strongholds. The Congress party candidates were in three constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings. Congress managed to win only one seat in the last elections and BJP won seven seats.
Of 50 seats in Mumbai Karnataka, Congress is ahead on 31 seats and BJP on 17 seats. Of the total 47 urban seats, BJP is leading with 28 seats while Congress is ahead on 17 seats.
Of the total 19 seats in Coastal Karnataka, BJP is leading on 13 seats while Congress is ahead on 06.
Of the 40 seats in Hyderabad Karnataka, Congress is leading on 20 seats whereas BJP is ahead on 14 seats and JDS on 04.
Of the total 50 seats in Mumbai Karnataka, Congress is ahead on 30 seats while the BJP is trailing with 18 seats and JDS 02 seats.
In 64 seats of Old Mysuru area of Karnataka, Congress is ahead on 40 seats while the BJP and JDS are respectively are ahead on 05 and 17 seats.
In 28 seats of Bengaluru, BJP has taken lead on 18 seats and Congress is ahead on 09 seats.
Congress candidates were leading in Bengaluru city as well. They are leading in most of the seats in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Koppal, Tumakuru districts.
JD (S) was leading in four seats in Mandya and Hassan districts. In Tumakuru, JD (S) candidates have maintained lead in four seats of the total 11 constituencies.
In Belagavi which has 18 seats, Congress candidates maintained leads in six segments and BJP was leading in four seats. The trends were yet to be known for other seats.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to reporters after visiting Hanuman temple stated that it is a big day for Karnataka and BJP will get absolute majority. With a stable government, inclusive development is possible in Karnataka and he thanked the people of Karnataka for voting peacefully.
The results will be out in a few hours and all political developments will depend on the outcome of the results, CM Bommai stated when asked about an alliance with JD (S).
