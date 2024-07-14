Watch: Assassination attempt on Donald Trump, ex-U.S. President seen in blood

Former US President, Donald Trump, has been hit in the ear in a shooting incident investigated as an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday July 13, 2024

Sunday July 14, 2024 12:57 PM , Agencies

[The image has been shared on social media platform X by Elon Musk.]

Butler (Pennsylvania): Former US President, Donald Trump, has been hit in the ear in a shooting incident investigated as an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday July 13, 2024.

Two men - the unidentified gunman and a spectator, have been killed whereas two others are critically injured, officials said.

The visuals shared online showed Trump behind the dais and addressing the rally. He was showing a chart of border crossing numbers saying, “Take a look at what happened,” when pops could be heard and his hand went right to his right ear and he ducked down as U.S. Secret Service agents dove on top of him.

Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections scheduled in November.

Surrounded by the Secret Service agents, Trump rose, looking defiant with his fist aloft, even as his injured ear and blood on face were clearly seen.

I just landed and missed an assignation attempt. Holy shit. What a bad ass reaction from Trump. The election is over. He's the next president. The Dems should give up. They can't beat him now. pic.twitter.com/omtbue191d — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 13, 2024

Trump was rushed to the hospital. After the necessary treatment, he has been discharged. Reports said he has returned to his home in New Jersey after medical assitance.

Trump’s private jet landed shortly after midnight Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to AP.



In his first reaction after the shooting incident at his rally, Trump said in a statement he "was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear".

U.S. President Joe Biden has spoken to Donald Trump, a White House official said, after the Republican nominee was injured in the shooting incident, BBC reported.

"This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump," the official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Biden cut short a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and returned to White House.

He added that the US incumbent would receive an updated briefing from law enforcement officials on the incident.





