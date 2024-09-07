Numismatist Ab Razzaque of Malegaon passes away

Ab Razzaque, a numismatist based in Malegaon, died due to brain hemorrhage Saturday September 7, 2024

Saturday September 7, 2024 12:11 PM , ummid.com Staff Reporter

Malegaon: Ab Razzaque, a numismatist based in Malegaon, died due to brain hemorrhage Saturday September 7, 2024, family sources said.

Ab Razzaque was a ‘hobby numismatist’ fond of collecting old currency notes, coins and postal stamps.

However, Ab Razzque had another distinction of collecting photographs, wedding cards and other such things of local residents, especially renowned personalities and historical figures, of Malegaon.

Another distinguishing feature of Ab Razzaque, was the background and historical accounts of the photographs of the people he had collected.

Ab Razzaque was the only son of Dr Ramzan, founder of Maulana Azad School Malegaon.

He is survived by mother, and daughter Sana. Sana is a teacher at Rehnuma School in Malegaon.

Following is an article written by Editor ummid.com Aleem Faizee that was published in The Times of India Nashik on March 29, 2008.

A Frail Persona with a Strong Desire

Collecting the historical accounts for the future generation has always been a daunting task. Read on as Aleem Faizee interacts with a man who has not only collected rare photographs but has also memorized the history associated with them.

“Look. This is Ayesha Hakim, the former MLA of Malegaon sitting with then Chief Minister of the State Yashwantrao Chavan. This is Siddique Haji, the first child of the town who went for Hajj in his childhood. And look this is Sumayya, the first Muslim lady Bus-Conductor from Malegaon”, narrates Ab. Razzaque simultaneously picking up the photographs one by one from his huge collection.

Ab. Razzaque has collected hundreds of photographs of the Malegaonians who have contributed in any sort to the town in making what it is today.

Apart from having photographs depicting few of the historical events associated with the town, he also has under his possession some snaps of the people the world just doesn’t know they belong to the town.

More influencing than the unique collection is the way the young chap describes the historical accounts behind every photograph he collected after years of hard work and the quickness with which he recognizes them.

Ask him about any photograph and he immediately starts as if he is reading from a book. Displaying a photograph in which a musician is playing on a fluid, Razzaque says:

“This is Zawwar Husain of Malegaon who played on the fluid for Mohe Panghat Pe …, the famous song from Mughal-e-Azam.”

He picks up another photograph and goes on.

“This is yet another rare photograph showing Shahnawaz Bhutto, the grandfather of slain Former Premier of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, sitting in the lawns of Malegaon Municipal Council with then Councilors.”

And then he rummages around into his collection for a while before ending with two photographs. Displaying the first, he says:

“This is the original snapshot showing the gravity of the flood that had stormed Malegaon in 1969.”

This is not the end. His commentary goes on.

“This was taken at 03:30 in the afternoon from the stairs of Sardar Talkies, which has recently been converted into a shopping complex.”

As soon as he ends with this annotation, he picks up the other snaps and continues:

“This is a pre-1863 photograph of Malegaon Municipal Council against the backdrop of the historic fort which was then carrying its activities in a small shack.”

Physically very frail and a stammer who stumbles while speaking, Razzaque is financially also like his physical self. But the desire for this unique habit keeps him going.

“My father was sitting with his friends. With some newspapers in front of them, they were discussing the importance of collecting the historical accounts for the future generation”, Razzaque who is planning to publish a book recalls.

“This prompted me to collecting these photographs and the stories behind them", he said.

