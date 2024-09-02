80% of Jenin now rubble after Israeli military operation

The Israeli Occupation Forces have destroyed approximately 80% of the streets and infrastructure in Jenin city in the northern West Bank during its ongoing military operation, now in its fourth day

Monday September 2, 2024 11:33 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Ramallah (West Bank): The Israeli Occupation Forces have destroyed approximately 80% of the streets and infrastructure in Jenin city in the northern West Bank during its ongoing military operation, now in its fourth day.

"lsrael’s aggression on Jenin destroys 80% of the city’s infrastructure, including water, electricity and telecommunications systems", Times of Gaza reported.

Bashir Matahen, Director of Public Relations and Media at Jenin Municipality, said the Israeli forces demolished streets to a depth of one to one-and-a-half meters, damaging water, sewage, communication, and electricity networks across an estimated 20 kilometers.

"Water has been cut off from 80% of the city and the entire camp," Matahen said, citing the destruction and the inability of technical teams to redirect networks due to continued gunfire from Israeli forces.

The municipality also reported severe damage to the central vegetable market, hundreds of homes, and vehicles. The Israeli forces have targeted the city’s infrastructure extensively, affecting both commercial and residential areas.

The Israeli military launched its largest offensive since 2002 in Jenin, Tulkarm, and the Al-Fara refugee camp on Wednesday, killing at least 22 Palestinians.

On Sunday, Israeli Occupation Forces shot dead two Palestinian brothers and their cousin while they were distributing bread to besieged residents of Jenin refugee camp during the ongoing operation.

Video footages online show Israeli Occupation Forces setting on fire homes and vegetable market, and damaging mosques, shops and vehicles.

New scenes for the lsraeli arson committed in Jenin’s vegetable market. pic.twitter.com/DN1mCeBpkv — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 31, 2024

The Israeli military operation comes amid a broader escalation across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where more than 40,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died since last October.

The International Court of Justice recently declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

In a ruling pronounced July this year , the UN Court also said the Palestinians living under the foreign occupation have right to self-determination.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.