Android 15 makes Gboard auto-correct feature more powerful

Google launched Android 15, the new Smartphone OS which comes with a plenty of exciting features, including a significant improvement in Google Keyboard popularly known as Gboard

Friday September 6, 2024 8:17 PM , ummid.com Tech Desk

Google launched Android 15, the new Smartphone OS which comes with a plenty of exciting features, including a significant improvement in Google Keyboard popularly known as Gboard.

Suggestions of suitable words and auto-correct option for wrongly spelled words are common, and extends beyond Android phones.

In Android 15, Google Keyboard or simply Gboard has been powered to auto-correct the entire sentence.

As per the available details, the new feature in Android 15 provides two options whether to use auto-correct for words only or for the entire sentence.

The latter is a new addition and could be similar to the Proofread feature Google added to the app last year.

However, the Proofread feature requires users to tap a “Fix it” button in the toolbar to correct typos, grammar, and punctuation. The new feature in Android 15 Gboard is likely to implement changes automatically.

New keyboard switcher button

Google is also testing a new keyboard switcher button that could arrive with Android 15. The button will allow users to change the current keyboard with a single tap or open the keyboard switcher menu with a long press.

In preparation for this change, Google seems to be disabling the long press gesture to switch between keyboards in the Gboard app.

Currently, the Gboard app lets you switch between keyboards with a long press of the spacebar if you use two or more languages or keyboard layouts.

The Gboard function of switching between keyboard layouts for different languages using the space bar could also change. The beta source code suggests that a new, more practical button will be added with the Android 15 update.

Physical keyboard support

Android 15 also makes it easier for physical keyboard support. The Settings app now shows a preview of the keyboard layout you select in physical keyboard settings.

This can be helpful when you’re used to typing in one particular layout, but you’re forced to use a keyboard that has a different physical layout.

The preview helps you visualize where you need to tap to hit the key you’re used to pressing on your preferred layout.

Google officially released Android 15 and made its source code available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Thursday September 03, 2024.

Open source allows anyone to build upon and contribute to Android, resulting in devices that are more diverse and innovative.

Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks, as well as on select devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months, the tech giant said.

Explore here top 11 features and improvements in Android 15 to power your smartphones.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.