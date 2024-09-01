Quran Verses, Urdu Couplets and Malegaon, SP Sunil Kadasne’s farewell speech wins hearts

[Retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Kadasne delivering farewell speech in Buldhana on Saturday Aug 31, 2024 (Photo provided by Firoz Dilawar)]

Buldhana: Recitation of Surah Al Fatiha, perfect embedment of Urdu couplets, and an extraordinary acknowledgment of love and affection of the people of Malegaon, Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne’s farewell speech is winning hearts across the social and community spectrum.

Sunil Kadasne was Superintendent of Police (SP) of Buldhana district of Maharashtra when he retired from the service on Saturday August 31, 2024, the day incidentally is also his birthday.

Addressing an event organised in his honour at Sahakar Vidya Mandir School in Buldhana, much to the surprise of most of his audience, Kadasane began his farewell speech with a beautiful recitation of Surah Al Fatiha – the first chapter of Holy Quran.

Kadasne did not stop here. He also translated the Holy Quran verses, something that was surprising even for his Muslim fans who were present at the event in a large number.

[Watch Sunil Kadasne reciting Surah Al Fatiha, first chapter of Holy Quran, in farewell speech (video provided by Feroz Dilawar)]

And as if these pleasant surprises were not enough, Kadasane mesmerised the gathering by embedding his farewell speech with multiple Urdu couplets, and reciting Ashhar Iqbal’s popular poem “Urdu hai mera naam, main Khusru ki paheli…”

Sunil Kadasne became familiar with Urdu poetry because of his father Devi Das Kadasane who was fond of Urdu Ghazals because of his interest in music. Kadasane developed his love for Islam, Muslims and Urdu while he was posted in Manmad, Shri Rampur and then in Malegaon as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Malegaon.

While in Manmad in 2006, Kadasane learned the basics of Urdu from Imam Mohamed Usman of Manmad Jama Masjid. When he was transferred to Shri Rampur in 2007, he requested Haroon Quraishi, a Zilla Parishad School Teacher, to teach him more about the Urdu language. It was however in Malegaon where his skills in the Urdu language got polished.

“Malegaon is such a lovely place. And, as for Urdu, Malegaon is not far behind Lucknow. Urdu is visible and entrenched in every part of the city. All this make learning the language easier”, Kadasane said.

During his tenure in Malegaon, Kadasane also developed a strong bond with the people of Malegaon so much so that when he was transferred from the City in October 2014, a strong demand was raised from different circles with the state to revoke his transfer order. And, the state government obliged and Kadasane got extension.

Sunil Kadasane acknowledged his association with the Malegaonians in his farewell speech.

“I can never forget the love and affection the people of Malegaon showered on me during my stay in the City. I will always be available for the people of Malegaon whenever and wherever they need me, and will do whatever is in my hand for the betterment of the City”, Kadasane said in his farewell speech.

[Feroze Dilawar with Retired SP Sunil Kadasne on Saturday Aug 31, 2024.]

Kadasne’s speech received a huge round of applause from the audience and a standing ovation in the end. Among those applauding Sunil Kadasane were also a good number of people from Malegaon - including Feroz Dilawar, Sajid Best IT, Ateeque Haji Battery Wale, Muzammil Khan, Laeeque Time Shop, and a delegation of Malegaon led by Firoze Azmi of Jamaat Islami.

It doesn’t mean Sunil Kadasne as a Police Officer was only for Islam, Muslims and Urdu. His tenure in Police Force has been marked with an excellent service record. He was one among the coveted club of police officers who believed in “maintaining” and not “enforcing” the law and order.

And to maintain law and order, Kadasne was known for deploying innovative and out of the box ideas. One best example was the way he handled the situation in Malegaon on the very first Eid al Adha after the law banning cow slaughter was enforced in Maharashtra by the BJP government.

Acknowledging his contributions as a Police Officer, the state government conferred on him Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award in the year 2015 .

