The Kashmir Files Can’t Fly

Kashmir Files maker, Vivek Agnihotri, who gave one on one pressers and tried to act to be on the right side of the history, turned down an offer from Oxford University for a debate on the Kashmir issue

Sunday September 8, 2024 0:14 AM , Raqif Makhdoomi

We as people of Kashmir are subject to many myths against ourselves. I must say we are subject to stereotype than myth. Often when I get to interact with people from outside, the first question I am asked is “patthar baaz ho kya?”[Are you a stone pelter?].

To this, I always have to reply “Tu BJP ko vote karta ha kya?” [Do you vote for BJP?].

I have most of the times been replied that being a Hindu doesn't imply being a BJP voter. So, when they reply to my question, I don’t reply to their slur, because their reply is my justification.

You must be wondering why am I talking about the stereotype against Kashmiris. We all must be knowing a film director named “VIVEK ANGNITHOTRI”. Back in 2022, he released a movie titled ‘THE KASHMIR FILES’.

This movie is nothing but the lies regarding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits put on screen. The movie has all in it which makes it fit to be banned. But, it was allowed to go on-screen and was also made Tax Free. Hate was allowed to be propagated without tax!

Far from reality. The only idea that Vivek had in mind was to fuel the fire and make the environment of hate grow stronger. But it didn’t do what it was made for. Nonetheless, the maker of the film made a huge collection – INR 340.92 crore worldwide.

The film faced criticism on national and international levels both. But, as always, the section of the media close to the ruling dispensation covered it up and tried to make people believe that whatever is in the film is true though the Kashmiri Pandits themselves rebutted the lies in the movie.

The film is basically a documentary and was released on ZEE OTT platform. But how can the present regime let anything against Muslims, especially against Kashmiri Muslims, go without being fully publicized?

The maker of the film who gave one on one pressers and tried to act to be on the right side of the history declined an offer from Oxford University for a debate on the Kashmir issue.

A person who makes a documentary on a sensitive issue of Kashmir and then holds pressers after pressers, shouldn’t have refused the offer. What made him reject the offer isn't known. But I can bet this that Vivek Agnihotri won’t be able to win a debate on Kashmir with a 5th class student of far flung area of The Valley.

Our every youngster is well informed on Kashmir that anyone can rip apart anyone on any national TV debate and even on international level. Our every Kashmiri has witnessed important happenings around them. If I speak about myself, I am witness to Asiya and Neelofar rape and murder case [Shopian rape and murder case 2009], Amaranth land agitation, Tufail Mattu killing and Afzul Guru hanging, and most importantly abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

No one can fool me on any of the above mentioned events. I know who is responsible for all the above mentioned events and who played what role. The youth of Kashmir is active on social media like no other. If you check replies to tweets made by right-wing politicians, he /she is countered with facts. The users don’t step back from opening up their files full of sin.

The maker of “Kashmir Files” in a letter addressed to Ebrahim Osman-Mowafy, President of Oxford Union Society, wrote that the invitation to the debate titled “This House belies in an Independent State of Kashmir”, is a direct challenge to the sovereignty of India and is unacceptable to him.

He further added in the letter that he didn’t only find it obnoxious but offensive. He continued this run away letter claiming himself to be a Spokesperson of 1.4 billion people of India and also the displaced “INDIGENIOUS HINDUS”.

He “perhaps” forgot to subtract the thousands of Kashmiri youths in jail and all the Kashmiri they call are “responsible” for exodus of indigenous Hindus.

In a paragraph that starts with LET ME BE CLEAR has three points. The first point speaks about the Kashmiri Pandits, the second is about the [unconstitutional] decision that was taken on 5th of August 2019, and the third one is, he says, there can’t be any debate on Kashmir’s sovereignty until Kashmiri Paindits remain displaced due to the threat of the “Islamic terrorists”.

Vivek Agnihotri’s third point needs to be read very carefully. He says that in Kashmir the threat of “Islamic terrorists” continue to loom and that’s why Kashmiri Pandits are still displaced. I want to ask, is he speaking the truth or the Prime Minster of the country is lying?

For, the PM keeps on saying that Kashmir is free from terrorism and every terrorist has been eliminated. If this claim is being made, why is Vivek Agnihotri claiming that Kashmiri Pandits are still displaced because of the threat of the “Islamic terrorists”.

Either the Prime Minister of the country is lying or Vivek is running from the debate on a false excuse. There’s no in between, every other thing is a lie.

Vivek Agnihotri’s refusal letter to Oxford University ends with a very funny line. “WITH HEART FULL OF BHARAT AND MIND OPEN FOR MEANINGFUL DIALOUGE”. He must be asked, doesn’t he consider a debate on Kashmir meaningful?

The fact is Vivek doesn’t consider anything meaningful other than making a film based on lies and propaganda. Oxford is a very big platform. Vivek in fact can’t win a debate with a Kashmiri boy studying in any government higher secondary school.

What people like Vivek consider political knowledge are just chats over tea for us. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri must remember before making any such movie that this is the era of Information Technology and nothing remains hidden. He will be asked questions for every propaganda he makes.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi is a Law student and human rights activist. Views expressed are personal and the writer’s own.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.