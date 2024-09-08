Gaza Photographer Mahmud Hams wins Visa d’Or News award

Sunday September 8, 2024

Palestinian Photographer, Mahmud Hams, has been conferred the prestigious Visa d’Or News award for his outstanding and impactful coverage of the Israeli war in Gaza.

Mahmud Hams' work has drawn global attention to the humanitarian crisis and violence faced by Palestinians, highlighting the severe consequences of the ongoing war.

Visa d’Or News prize is one of the top photo journalism awards.

Mahmud Hams has worked for news agency AFP for over two decades in the Palestinian territories.

44-year-old Mahmud Hams, holds a degree in Journalism and Information from the Islamic University of Gaza.

He joined AFP in 2003 and has since covered daily news in the Gaza Strip.

He has also reported from Libya and Egypt. Mahmud Hams left Rafah in February 2024 with his family and has since been working for AFP in Qatar.

Hams says he has reported from war conflict zones in various countries but the ongoinf war is totally different.

“I spent my childhood in Gaza, and in 23 years of photojournalism, I have witnessed every war, every conflict there. But this war is unlike any other, without precedent from the very first day,” he said.

“My colleagues and I have had to face incredibly difficult conditions, with no red lines and no protections for anyone. There were even attacks targeting journalists’ offices, which are supposed to be off-limits in times of war", he added.

In 2018, Hams was awarded the 25th Bayeux-Calvados War Correspondents Prize for the photograph of the paralysed protester during the Great March of Return.

