With Train, Malegaon To Get Railway Warehouse Too

The Union Cabinet Monday sanctioned to establish 04 Railway Warehouses, including 01 in Malegaon, along with approving the Mumbai Indore Railway Line via Manmad

Tuesday September 3, 2024 11:54 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee, ummid.com

[Image for representation]

Malegaon: The Union Cabinet Monday sanctioned to establish 04 Railway Warehouses, including 01 in Malegaon, along with approving the Mumbai Indore Railway Line via Manmad.

“The government has decided to construct four railway warehouses — 02 in Madhya Pradesh near Indore and in Ghyaspur Khedi (Dhar district), and 02 in Maharashtra at New Dhule and Malegaon”, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Tuesday.

Talking to media at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore via video link, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said the government has decided to develop the Indore Mumbai Railway line as an important freight corridor.

“The new train rout will also serve as a freight corridor. It will reduce logistics costs for cargo centres in Northern India, such as those in the Lucknow, Agra, Gwalior, and Kanpur belts, as well as in the Indore–Dhule–Bhopal region, to the gateway ports of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Mumbai”, he said.

Giving more details about the Mumbai-Manmad-Indore Railway line, the Railway Minister said initially the trains on this route would operate at a speed of 160 km/h, with signals managed by the Kavach system.

“In the beginning, a single line will be operated, but all 35 railway overbridges along the track will be built to accommodate a double line in the future, ensuring that no new bridges will need to be constructed”, he said.

Railway to boost Textile Industry in Malegaon

Malegaon is one of India’s largest textile hub. The City has around 300,000 plain looms scattered all across the city and in Malegaon Textile Park producing around 2.5 core meters of fabrics every day.

The Malegaon Textile Park built on 275 acres of land is located very close to the proposed site of the upcoming Malegaon Railway Station.

Local organisations are optimistic that the rail connectivity will impact positively the textile and powerloom industry in Malegaon.

“Besides having over 275,000 plain looms, around 500 automatic and modern looms of different types – Rapier, Water Jet and Air Jet, are currently running at Malegaon Textile Park in Sayane MIDC Area of the city. “The Maharashtra Government has also reserved lands to establish a Textile Printing Cluster, Yarn Ware House and ITI College at Malegaon Textile Park. “The textile industry in the City is in doldrums more often. The rail connectivity will certainly open new opportunities for the local weavers and boost the local textile industry”, Aleem Faizee, President of Malegaon Industries and Manufacturers Association (MIMA) told ummid.com.

The demand for Indore Mumbai Railway Line via Manmad-Malegaon-Dhule is more than 100 years old, and cabinet sanctions and budget allocations for the Mumbai Indore Railway Line have been made multiple times in the past. (Read the Timeline of Mumbai Indore Rail Live via Manmad here .)

People in Malegaon were optimistic that their dream of getting rail connectivity will come true when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in February 2019.

Incidentally, the foundation stone ceremony was held ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and eventually ended as a poll time promise that seldom see the light of the day.

The Malegaonians though are upbeat that the project has once again approved by the Union Cabinet with a revised cost but are apprehensive as it once again comes at the time of an election - this time ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

“Let us hope the government does not ditch us this time, and complete the project which could not only improve the economic health of the people in the region but will also be a good source of revenue for the government”, MIMA President Aleem Faizee said.

