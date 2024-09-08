Watch: Jewish American Filmmaker dedicates Venice award to Palestinians

Jewish-American Filmmaker and Director, Sarah Friedland, dedicated the award she has been conferred at Venice Film Festival 2024 to the Palestinians facing brutalities at the hands of the Israeli Occupation Forces

Monday September 9, 2024 11:10 AM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

Jewish-American Filmmaker and Director, Sarah Friedland, dedicated the award she has been conferred at Venice Film Festival 2024 to the Palestinians facing brutalities at the hands of the Israeli Occupation Forces.

In the award acceptance speech, fully loaded with powerful solidarity message for the Palestinians, Sarah Friedland also reminded the world about the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands since the last 76 years.

“I am accepting this award on the 336th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and 76th year of occupation.

Jewish filmmaker Sarah Friedland at the Venice film festival, uses her platform of influence to stand against genocide and oppression:



“I am accepting this award on the 336th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and 76th year of occupation”pic.twitter.com/q5cvIZjcZk — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) September 8, 2024

"It is our responsibility as filmmakers to use the institutional platforms in which we work to address Israel’s impunity on the global stage", she said in her acceptance speech.

"I stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for liberation", she added.

Sarah has been awarded Venice Film Festival's Lion Of The Future Award for the Best Debut Film for "Familiar Touch’".

"Familiar Touch" is a 2024 American drama film, written, directed, and produced by her. It stars Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Andy McQueen and H. Jon Benjamin.

Sarah Friedland's documentary films and installations are concerned with personal stories that reveal larger histories and intricacies about place and society.

Sarah dedicated her Venice Film Festival award to Palestinians as the death toll in Gaza reached 40,970.

Meanwhile, around 750,000 people Sunday took to the streets in one of Israel’s biggest-ever protests as anger boils over at the Netanyahu government’s failure to strike a prisoners swap deal.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.